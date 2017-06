Shop for good 1000 Words/Shutterstock Why not pay it forward with the way you shop? Several businesses are finding ways to support veterans by offering post-deployment job opportunities, employment for military spouses, and remaining committed to hiring and retaining veteran employees. Businesses such as Why not pay it forward with the way you shop? Several businesses are finding ways to support veterans by offering post-deployment job opportunities, employment for military spouses, and remaining committed to hiring and retaining veteran employees. Businesses such as Walmart , Home Depot, Hilton hotels, and StateFarm Insurance, are among those that made Business Insider's list of the 100 most military-friendly companies in America . The next time you find yourself in need of a hotel room, a credit card, or anything else, check the list to see if the business you'll be using made the cut—it's one easy way to make your dollar count even more.

Content continues below ad

Pay a visit Thaiview/Shutterstock Visiting a wounded veteran in the hospital is a meaningful way to express gratitude for their service on your behalf. Not every veteran has family who is able to visit, and days spent recovering without others to talk to or visit with can feel like years. Consider visiting a veteran as a family to teach your children about the true sacrifices of those who serve, as well as to provide a history lesson. This is one small act of kindness that will last beyond the moments spent at the bedside of someone who has served. These Visiting a wounded veteran in the hospital is a meaningful way to express gratitude for their service on your behalf. Not every veteran has family who is able to visit, and days spent recovering without others to talk to or visit with can feel like years. Consider visiting a veteran as a family to teach your children about the true sacrifices of those who serve, as well as to provide a history lesson. This is one small act of kindness that will last beyond the moments spent at the bedside of someone who has served. These random acts of kindness have changed people's lives.

Send a care package dreamerve/Shutterstock During deployment, a package filled with useful and familiar items can feel like a hug from home for service members. Several organizations such as During deployment, a package filled with useful and familiar items can feel like a hug from home for service members. Several organizations such as Operation Gratitude Hero Box , and Operation Shoebox provide civilians with care package kits to send items requested by deployed military members. Items such as sunscreen, lip balm, and knitted or crocheted scarves and hats, frequent the wish-lists of service members. Many, if not all of the organizations that provide the kits to be sent to military members accept them year-round, with the exception of seasonal items such Halloween candy. Sending a care package to an active service member is one way to include the entire family in an act of kindness—children of all ages can help pick out requested items as well as include a personal note or drawing to express their appreciation.

Raise grateful kids Chubykin Arkady/Shutterstock One way to ensure that support of our military members extends long into the future is to raise the next generation with a sense of appreciation, understanding, and gratitude for what those serving our country have sacrificed for America's freedom. There are many ways to introduce children of all ages to what military service entails, some of which include reading children's books ( One way to ensure that support of our military members extends long into the future is to raise the next generation with a sense of appreciation, understanding, and gratitude for what those serving our country have sacrificed for America's freedom. There are many ways to introduce children of all ages to what military service entails, some of which include reading children's books ( H is for Honor by Devin Scillian is a great one for young children), visiting military themed museums, and including them when visiting veterans or preparing letters and care packages. It is never too early to introduce the idea of gratitude to children for the service of others on their behalf—and make sure to exemplify appreciation yourself, as they will imitate what they witness. Here's how 6 small towns honor veterans

Content continues below ad

Offer your talents Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock The world is a better place when we use our gifts to help others in need. Sometimes the best way to serve a veteran is by using your passion and talents for a greater purpose. Why not use your career or vocation to assist veterans with tasks like completing taxes or providing much-needed home improvements? Whether you're a counselor or a financial planner, a cab driver or a lawyer, there is a veteran that could use your help. To find specific areas of need, visit The world is a better place when we use our gifts to help others in need. Sometimes the best way to serve a veteran is by using your passion and talents for a greater purpose. Why not use your career or vocation to assist veterans with tasks like completing taxes or providing much-needed home improvements? Whether you're a counselor or a financial planner, a cab driver or a lawyer, there is a veteran that could use your help. To find specific areas of need, visit milserve.org

Do the little things Predrag Sepelj/Shutterstock The simplest acts of kindness often mean the most. If you find yourself living near a veteran, why not offer to ease the burden of yard work or running errands? Mowing a veteran's lawn every week, or spending some time pulling stubborn weeds means so much more than just helping with the landscaping—it's a tried and true way to physically show your appreciation for the sacrifice their service required. If lawn care or grocery shopping isn't your thing, why not bake cookies or invite them over for a meal? Going outside of your comfort zone to show appreciation often reaps rewards you never saw coming. The simplest acts of kindness often mean the most. If you find yourself living near a veteran, why not offer to ease the burden of yard work or running errands? Mowing a veteran's lawn every week, or spending some time pulling stubborn weeds means so much more than just helping with the landscaping—it's a tried and true way to physically show your appreciation for the sacrifice their service required. If lawn care or grocery shopping isn't your thing, why not bake cookies or invite them over for a meal? Going outside of your comfort zone to show appreciation often reaps rewards you never saw coming.

Help them record their legacy Frank11/Shutterstock For veterans with no family close by or at all, recording the story of their service can provide a sense of peace and comfort that cannot be underestimated. For veterans with no family close by or at all, recording the story of their service can provide a sense of peace and comfort that cannot be underestimated. The Veterans History Project collects audio and video stories of veterans spanning every war from WWI to present. War-time letters, diaries, and journals of veterans are also accepted, as well as artwork and photographs. This is an incredible way to encourage children to learn more about the life of service members (by including them in the video or audio interview process), and also works well as a service project for Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts or as a bar or bat mitzvah project.

Content continues below ad