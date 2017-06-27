Test Meet the Heroes of the Trusted League: The Most Trusted Brands in America
Meet the Trusted League, a confederation of superheroes who embody the winning characteristics of the 40 most Trusted Brands in America.
Meet the Trusted League, a confederation of superheroes who embody the winning characteristics of the 40 most Trusted Brands in America. For the third year in a row, Reader's Digest teamed up with research firm Ipsos to ask 5,000 Americans which brands they trust most across 40 categories, from auto insurance to airlines to kitchen appliances, salad dressings and much more. And America has spoken, electing the 40 brands below to the Trusted League. Scroll down or page through to see which brands Americans trust most— and the superheroes who fight for good, using their special powers endowed to them by the qualities that make the Most Trusted Brands great.
