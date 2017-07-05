TFW Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com If you see someone posting a funny image of a cat lounging with sunglasses and some funny text like "TFW you're off of work for a long weekend," know that it's translating to "that feel/feeling when." It's most commonly used in association with visual images that represent how someone is feeling. Try using it with a smiling selfie like "TFW dinner came out even better than I imagined." These If you see someone posting a funny image of a cat lounging with sunglasses and some funny text like "TFW you're off of work for a long weekend," know that it's translating to "that feel/feeling when." It's most commonly used in association with visual images that represent how someone is feeling. Try using it with a smiling selfie like "TFW dinner came out even better than I imagined." These selfie captions will make your friends LOL (that's "laugh out loud").

NBD Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com You've definitely seen this one all over the Internet and via text, but what does it even mean? Quite literally, "no big deal." It's one of the most commonly used text abbreviations, and fits just about everywhere. Next time someone says they can't make it to your party, just text back "NBD"—even if you're silently fuming. You've definitely seen this one all over the Internet and via text, but what does it even mean? Quite literally, "no big deal." It's one of the most commonly used text abbreviations, and fits just about everywhere. Next time someone says they can't make it to your party, just text back "NBD"—even if you're silently fuming.

FOMO Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com FOMO is the granddaddy of text slang because it's been around for years and means "fear of missing out." Use it when your best friend uploads a picture of herself on the greatest beach vacation of all time by just commenting, "Gorgeous, #FOMO!" (Here's how to shut down the FOMO is the granddaddy of text slang because it's been around for years and means "fear of missing out." Use it when your best friend uploads a picture of herself on the greatest beach vacation of all time by just commenting, "Gorgeous, #FOMO!" (Here's how to shut down the fear of missing out for good.)

Content continues below ad

ICYMI Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com This one might've confused you on Facebook or Instagram, but it's a pretty useful abbreviation to have handy as it just means "in case you missed it." It's great for uploading photos after the fact, like a photo from a relative's wedding that you forgot to post the day of or a family photo from years ago. Try uploading a recent photo of a life event with the hashtag "#ICYMI." This one might've confused you on Facebook or Instagram, but it's a pretty useful abbreviation to have handy as it just means "in case you missed it." It's great for uploading photos after the fact, like a photo from a relative's wedding that you forgot to post the day of or a family photo from years ago. Try uploading a recent photo of a life event with the hashtag "#ICYMI."

FWIW Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Consider FWIW one of the most polite text abbreviations out there, because it's a great opener, translating to "for what it's worth." It's a kinder way of preambling a strong opinion, and can be used in situations like "FWIW, I never liked your boyfriend anyway." Consider FWIW one of the most polite text abbreviations out there, because it's a great opener, translating to "for what it's worth." It's a kinder way of preambling a strong opinion, and can be used in situations like "FWIW, I never liked your boyfriend anyway."

TBH Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com This is the twin sister of FWIW, yet another way to politely excuse a strong or possibly offensive opinion because it means "to be honest." Try using it when your mom posts a Facebook status update asking who wants to eat tuna casserole at her house tonight. "TBH, Mom, tuna casserole is not my fave." This is the twin sister of FWIW, yet another way to politely excuse a strong or possibly offensive opinion because it means "to be honest." Try using it when your mom posts a Facebook status update asking who wants to eat tuna casserole at her house tonight. "TBH, Mom, tuna casserole is not my fave."

Content continues below ad

FTW Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com FTW means "for the win," and is a slangy, upbeat way of celebrating something via social media commentary. Imagine yourself taking your first SCUBA lesson and posting a photo of a successful dive with the caption, "I'm officially a diver, FTW!" FTW means "for the win," and is a slangy, upbeat way of celebrating something via social media commentary. Imagine yourself taking your first SCUBA lesson and posting a photo of a successful dive with the caption, "I'm officially a diver, FTW!"

IDK Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com IDK is your theme slang, because it literally means "I don't know," which is exactly how you felt about all these abbreviations before reading this article. Next time you get a text from your boss asking if you can stay late at work, reply with "IDK, I have to check my schedule." IDK is your theme slang, because it literally means "I don't know," which is exactly how you felt about all these abbreviations before reading this article. Next time you get a text from your boss asking if you can stay late at work, reply with "IDK, I have to check my schedule."

SMH Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com SMH = shaking my head, which is what we're all doing at least half the time we scroll through our Facebook newsfeeds and see crazy political rants from long-lost relatives. You're a kind soul, though, so you won't use it outwardly on these posts, but you can definitely comment "You're not supposed to put that much baking powder in the bowl—SMH" next time you see your cousin upload a muffin-baking video that ruins Grandma's recipe. Then you could just share this delish SMH = shaking my head, which is what we're all doing at least half the time we scroll through our Facebook newsfeeds and see crazy political rants from long-lost relatives. You're a kind soul, though, so you won't use it outwardly on these posts, but you can definitely comment "You're not supposed to put that much baking powder in the bowl—SMH" next time you see your cousin upload a muffin-baking video that ruins Grandma's recipe. Then you could just share this delish breakfast muffins recipe in the comments section as a follow up.

Content continues below ad

TLDR Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com This one is relatively new in the text abbreviations world, but it's popping up all over the place on lengthy social media posts. It means "too long, didn't read," and is commonly found on long-winded, rambling opinion pieces. Next time your co-worker uploads a six paragraph status about the condition of her This one is relatively new in the text abbreviations world, but it's popping up all over the place on lengthy social media posts. It means "too long, didn't read," and is commonly found on long-winded, rambling opinion pieces. Next time your co-worker uploads a six paragraph status about the condition of her cold sores , try commenting "TLDR, but I hope you feel better soon!"

IIRC Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com IIRC = "if I recall correctly," and is the social media equivalent of you bringing receipts. It's a little argumentative, but useful when you need to say things like, "IIRC, you promised me so much more. Here's a screenshot to prove it." IIRC = "if I recall correctly," and is the social media equivalent of you bringing receipts. It's a little argumentative, but useful when you need to say things like, "IIRC, you promised me so much more. Here's a screenshot to prove it."

IRL Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com This is a great one, because it's often a relationship builder. It means "in real life," and is great for saying things like "Would love to see you soon IRL!" This is a great one, because it's often a relationship builder. It means "in real life," and is great for saying things like "Would love to see you soon IRL!"

Content continues below ad

Slay Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com This one isn't an abbreviation, but it's common text slang that everyone under 40 is using routinely, so you need to get on board. Slaying may sound negative, but it's used in a positive way now to denote killing or crushing a task in the best possible sense. "I slayed at spin class tonight," would be an appropriate text to send your trainer. This one isn't an abbreviation, but it's common text slang that everyone under 40 is using routinely, so you need to get on board. Slaying may sound negative, but it's used in a positive way now to denote killing or crushing a task in the best possible sense. "I slayed at spin class tonight," would be an appropriate text to send your trainer.

Vaguebooking Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com If you've ever seen someone post a ridiculous Facebook status like "Today is totally major for me," without giving any specific details, that's vaguebooking in action. It's the act of alluding to something via social media status without pinpointing it, and it's widely unpopular. Don't be a vaguebooker, but politely call your friends out on Facebook with a comment like "#vaguebook" when they upload a weird, confusing, and overwhelmingly broad status. If you've ever seen someone post a ridiculous Facebook status like "Today is totally major for me," without giving any specific details, that's vaguebooking in action. It's the act of alluding to something via social media status without pinpointing it, and it's widely unpopular. Don't be a vaguebooker, but politely call your friends out on Facebook with a comment like "#vaguebook" when they upload a weird, confusing, and overwhelmingly broad status.

LMK Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com You need this one because it translates to "let me know," and is super useful when you find your friends vaguebooking. Comment something like "LMK what the heck is going on because I don't understand your vaguebooking at all." You need this one because it translates to "let me know," and is super useful when you find your friends vaguebooking. Comment something like "LMK what the heck is going on because I don't understand your vaguebooking at all."

Content continues below ad