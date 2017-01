9 Tricks to Outsmart Criminals You Should Memorize Now

Wariness around strangers isn't just for kids. Take the tips provided by the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) and modify them for your own use. As you may recall, kids confronted by strangers are told to think, "No, Go, Yell, Tell." That stands for "say no," "run away," "yell as loud as possible," and "tell a trusted adult." When you are approached by a stranger, perhaps asking for cash, the best way to handle it is to figuratively say "no" by walking away, said Evelyn Hannon, editor of the travel site journeywoman.com . "The moment you reach for your wallet, you are giving a potential thief a clue about where you keep your cash. I always pretend I don't understand and I walk on," she said. "Save your charity for when you are at home and can understand better whether the 'asker' is dangerous or not."