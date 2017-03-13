No Way: There Used to Be Six More Letters in the English Alphabet!
You thought you knew your ABCs, but our alphabet used to have a total of 32 letters instead of the 26. Here's what happened to those six lost letters.
Eth (ð)Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
In its original form, eth was pronounced like the th sound in words like this, that or the, or then.
Thorn (þ)Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
Thorn was also pronounced with a th sound, but in a softer manner. Imagine using the th sound in the least aggressive way possible, with it rolling smoothly from behind your teeth.
Content continues below ad
Wynn (ƿ)Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
This was the precursor to today's uu; it lost favor when writers and printing presses started smushing two trendier u letters together.
Yogh (ȝ)Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
We can thank the Scots for this letter having existed, however briefly. Think of the ch sound in Loch Ness Monster, or the way you'd pronounce the ch in "challah bread."
Ash (æ)Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
Breaking news: This letter is still used in modern Danish. If you're interested in partying with this antique, head straight to Denmark. Otherwise, just know that it was a short vowel sound in Old English, like the strange love child of a short a and a short e, like when you can't tell if someone said "pat" or "pet."
Content continues below ad
Ethel (œ)Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
Ethel was similar to Ash in that it was a strange hybrid but was pronounced like the "oi" in "join."
These are the words that even English majors are likely pronouncing wrong.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Video
More About Culture
12 Things Only Full-Fledged Bookworms Will Understand
You’re emotionally attached to fictional characters
Have you ever become so attached to characters in a book that they start to feel like real people? Books provide such vivid insight into characters’ personality and psyche that you might … Read More