For more than two years, the iPhone’s silence was deafening. It was popular, it was flying off the shelves, but it was lacking something, a little personality, if you will. Then, in early 2010, Siri came along.

It’s easy to forget that Siri started off as a personal assistant app run by a startup of the same name. Apple would eventually acquire the company in 2011 and make Siri one with the iPhone operating system. (By the way, did you know why your phone sounds female?) But along the way, Siri would remain the same in many ways, an eternally witty disembodied individual.

Hadrian/SHUTTERSTOCK

An eternally witty disembodied individual who apparently is a huge Freddy Mercury fan. (She’s quite the jokester, too!)

You can make this discovery yourself by simply saying the lyric “I see a little silhouette of a man” from Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, to Siri.

Siri then will respond, in her ever-monotonous voice, the next 18 lines of the song, with some edits (edits in bold) :

“Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the Fandango? Thunderbolt and lightning,Very, very frightening me.(Galileo) Galileo. (Galileo) Galileo, Galileo Figaro Magnifico-o-o-o-o. I’m just a poor assistant, nobody loves me. It’s just a poor assistant, from a poor family, Spare it his life from this monstrosity.Easy come, easy go, will you let me go? Bismillah! No, we will not let you go. (Let it go!) Bismillah! We will not let you go. (Let it go!) Bismillah! We will not let you go. (Let me go!) Will not let you go. (Let me go!) Never let you go (Never, never, never, never let me go) Oh oh oh oh No, no, no, no, no, no, no”

Can you blame Siri? It’s a hard song not to sing along to!

You can take a tour of the International Space Station with your phone, and now this? Is there anything technology can’t do?