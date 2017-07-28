Content continues below ad

When you want to share something amazing you did

Roman-Samborskyi/Shutterstock

Tooting your own horn, whether it's touting your great new job on LinkedIn or posting your kid's straight-A's on Facebook, is often seen as bragging. But there's a line between being a braggart and simply wanting to share the good, Dr. Lombardo says. Forget the false humility or "humble-bragging" and be direct about why you're awesome. Some people may see it as a jerk move at first but the more people are honest about their successes and failures, the more real we'll all be able to be. Just stay away from comparisons—"my kid is so much smarter than yours"—or you really are a jerk.