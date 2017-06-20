Seattle Tiny House, Seattle, Washington

via airbnb.com

This custom tiny house is situated on a private landscaped yard in a quiet neighborhood in Brighton where the easy access to Light Rail for downtown makes it perfect for combining the best of both worlds: simple living and city life. A hand-laid recycled brick path leads you to the front porch and front door of this tiny home. Inside the Seattle Tiny House there's enough room for three people on a queen bed and a twin bed in this tiny home. You'll also find heated floors, tons of windows, and a minimalist, Asian-influenced interior design, including state-of-the-art composting toilets.