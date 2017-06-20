10 Adorable Tiny Houses for Rent Around the Country
Intrigued by the tiny house movement? From beach to forest, your perfect weekend escape awaits in these itsy bitsy rentals.
Garden Caravan, Sandpoint, Idahovia airbnb.com This 200-square-foot light-filled abode was built by a boat builder using recycled materials. Situated on a quiet, natural setting that's two miles to the lake and town, the home's private and remote setting on the edge of a pond on five acres of land makes for a peaceful escape. The home's many windows and skylights offer a light-filled space that brings the outdoors in. Inside the Garden Caravan, you'll find a fully-stocked kitchen with RV appliances including a gas stove, fridge, and toaster oven, a water saver marine toilet, electricity, and hot water, and a comfy bay window for ultimate relaxation.
Seattle Tiny House, Seattle, Washingtonvia airbnb.com
This custom tiny house is situated on a private landscaped yard in a quiet neighborhood in Brighton where the easy access to Light Rail for downtown makes it perfect for combining the best of both worlds: simple living and city life. A hand-laid recycled brick path leads you to the front porch and front door of this tiny home. Inside the Seattle Tiny House there's enough room for three people on a queen bed and a twin bed in this tiny home. You'll also find heated floors, tons of windows, and a minimalist, Asian-influenced interior design, including state-of-the-art composting toilets.
Designer Tiny House, Oakland, Californiavia airbnb.com
Designed and built by an award-winning theater and tiny-house designer, this rustic-chic tiny home features a strong hot shower, Wi-Fi, kitchen with propane stove top, fridge, and microwave, a king-size bed, and a beautiful roof deck. Visitors of this rental boast that despite its small stature, it feels much more spacious than you would imagine. The home is conveniently located near the Bart station, perfect for accessing San Francisco on the cheap.
Content continues below ad
The Cottage at The Winchester Manor New Market, Alabamavia airbnb.com This quaint tiny home is a renovated 100-year-old cottage that resides behind the Winchester Manor outside of Huntsville, Alabama. This home is a one-bedroom open space featuring a breakfast nook, kitchen area, bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub, antique brick floors, and courtyard access. It has been reported that this cottage served as the first post office in North Alabama, was later a jail, then a doctor's office, then most recently an antique store before settling into what it is now. New Market's historic downtown is conveniently located right across the street.
Hobbit Cabin, Talkeetna, Alaskavia airbnb.com With a house referred to as a "Hobbit Cabin," it's hard not to be intrigued by what this tiny house has to offer. Situated on a lake five miles from Talkeetna, an adorable little town, this cozy cabin features a sod roof covered with gorgeous Alaskan flowers. Inside you'll find rustic decorations and log cabin features, a private bath, and one bedroom. There are no cooking facilities, however a nice bakery and brewery are within walking distance. The home was featured on HGTV's Mighty Tiny Houses in early 2017!
Peaceful Tower Retreat, Carmel Valley, Californiavia airbnb.com A converted water tower, this tiny house is perfect for the outdoorsman, as it's surrounded by thousands of acres of park lands where you can bike, hike, and ride horses. You can also simply sit on the deck to birdwatch or relax. The home features a small refrigerator that's stocked with cold drinks, fruit, milk, and snacks, while there is also a selection of cereals and goodies to go along with your morning coffee. After hiking, check out the 20-plus wine tasting rooms within three miles from the home. At night, snuggle up in the comfortable bed surrounded by windows revealing panoramic views of Garland Park as you enjoy this peaceful retreat.
Content continues below ad
Geodesic Dome in the Woods, Bethlehem, Connecticutvia airbnb.com This 165-square-foot geodesic dome was built from wood grown on the property. Offering beautiful pine flooring and natural light streaming in, this is an off-grid tiny home without any power or heat. You'll feel like you're camping, where a peaceful space allows you to get more in touch with nature as well as yourself. The tiny home is situated 100 feet away from the main house, where there is a country kitchen and bathroom for use. During season, you're invited to help out on the Organic farm, enjoying some fresh organic produce.
Adventurous Lava Rock Hale, Pāhoa, Hawaiivia airbnb.com The Adventurous Lava Rock Hale just sounds like it would be a good time. Situated on three acres of land, you'll have access to great snorkeling spots as well as three volcanic craters. The unique round lava rock cottage is powered by the sun, featuring solar electric lights, a small solar powered refrigerator, a two-burner stove, a queen-size bed, an outdoor solar heated shower, and a covered pavilion with a table for barbecuing, eating, and enjoying the spectacular Hawaiian scenery. An herb garden is also onsite for your cooking needs. Five minutes from this tiny home you'll find the Vacationland tide pools.
Silo Studio Cottage, Tyringham, Massachusettsvia airbnb.com Situated on four acres of land on the Santarella Estate in the Berkshires in Western Massachusetts, this unique silo-style tiny home was formerly a sculptor's summer studio. Nothing short of charming, this two-story cottage features a 35-foot-high conical ceiling with a canopied bed upstairs. Multi-paned "mill windows" give incredible glances of the trees, sky, and nearby lily pond. Downstairs, you'll enjoy views of the babbling brook and gorgeous gardens. There is also a kitchenette area with a wet bar, micro refrigerator, coffeemaker, and toaster, as well as a bathroom with a shower. The Appalachian Trail and Tyringham Cobble are nearby this tiny home for hiking, while many lovely ponds are just down the road, giving you access to swimming and kayaking.
Content continues below ad
Treehouse Tiny House Farm Retreat & Pretty Country, Grubville, Missourivia airbnb.com When you can't decide between a tree house and a tiny house, just do both! This tiny cabin is situated 15 feet in the air, nestled within five pine trees. While neighbors are sparse, the owners are known to host drum circles and potlucks, so if you're interested in making new friends, you'll certainly enjoy this experience. The home is situated on 70 acres of land, sleeps seven people, offers a stocked kitchen, living room, neat loft, campfire, fun farm animals, and A/C and heat when needed. "We ask that you honor the Native American Spirit of the Land and be mindful of your footprint and connection to the animals," the hosts explain on their Aairbnb listing. "Mother Nature brings gifts to you that remind you about how treasured you truly are. Be ready to see what she will give you. We are excited to meet you so you may soak up the character, unique setting and comfortable atmosphere to feel fabulous on the farm."
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.