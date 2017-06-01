An Intimate Look at Sea Creatures Large and Tiny

Indian Ocean: the Seychelles Norbert Wu/Minden Picture/National Geographic Creative A pair of spotted porcelain crabs perch on the slippery edge of a giant anemone. They have a mutualistic relationship: The crabs keep the anemone clean, while the anemone and its poisonous tentacles act as deadly bouncers to keep predators away from the petite, 1.4-inch-long crustaceans. Check out these rare photos of ocean's invertebrates.

North Pacific Ocean: Honshu, Japan Brian Skerry The yellow goby fish, also known as an Okinawa goby, likes to live in coral reefs, but here it has taken shelter in a discarded soda can. The teeny, 1.5-inch-long fish is endowed with a powerful biological defense against attackers: It makes itself unpleasant to eat by secreting a bitter, poisonous mucus.

Arctic Ocean: Nunavut, Canada Paul Nicklen/National Geographic Creative Drifting pack ice enables a walrus to remain near a favored foraging area, a clam bed in Foxe Basin. North of Hudson Bay, Foxe Basin is home to Canada's largest walrus population: around 6,000.

South Pacific Ocean: Shark Reef, Fiji Mattias Klum/National Geographic Creative Clinging to its fast-moving host, a remora finds safe transport aboard a whitetip reef shark. Not considered dangerous to humans, the shark is relatively small, maxing out at five feet. The relationship between the two creatures is one that's win-win: Remoras feed on parasites and keep the sharks clean; the sharks provide a swift ride, protection, and leftover food.

Arctic Ocean: Spitsbergen, Norway Ralph Lee Hopkins/NGC A polar bear and her cubs walk along the pack ice near the coast of Spitsbergen, the largest island in the Svalbard Archipelago—and in Norway. Polar bears are the beloved symbol of the island, which has a human population of 2,642.

South Pacific Ocean: Great Barrier Reef, Australia David Doubilet/National Geographic Creative A marine scientist dives above a garden of corals of the Great Detached Reef, the far northern section of the Great Barrier Reef. Since the 1950s, nearly half of the world's coral reefs have disappeared or are in a state of sharp decline.

