Idaho

Peerasith Patrick Triratpadoongphol/Shutterstock

Next up for the total eclipse viewing is Idaho, where Idaho Falls will be the largest area to experience totality. The Museum of Idaho here is the official NASA viewing site. Both the Teton Mountains and Sun Valley will be in the viewing path, making towns such as Victor, Ketchum, and Driggs three of the top 10 busiest for room rentals, along with Idaho Falls, according to Airbnb.

When you're planning your viewing, note that the American Optometric Association (AOA) says that "If you're within the 70-mile wide path of the total eclipse, you can safely witness the two or more minutes of totality with the naked eye." But, "don't look directly at the Sun without eye protection, even briefly, except during totality."