via foxsearchlight.comGet ready to grab your tissues (and your beloved childhood Pooh bear!) because you’re about to wax nostalgic, big time. Why? The first trailer for Goodbye Christopher Robin was just released this week. And we’re totally calling it—you’ll be shedding a few tears.

The new live-action film dives into British author A.A. Milne’s relationship with his son Christopher Robin, whose stuffed animal collection inspired the classic children’s book. But the trailer suggests that there may be more to the story than meets the eye; the book’s cast of adorable animals also offered a sense of hope to war-torn England after World War I.

And that’s not all! Director Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) assembled an all-star cast for the film, including Domhnall Gleeson (the Harry Potter movie franchise’s Bill Weasley) as A.A. Milne and Margot Robbie as his wife, Daphne. The result? A Winnie the Pooh movie that’s sweeter than a pot of honey.

Watch the trailer below, and then be sure to mark your calendars for the film's release date: October 13, 2017.