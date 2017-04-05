Neil Leifer from Sports illustrated/Getty Images

Whether or not you agree that the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus is “the greatest show on earth,” there’s no doubt it is an American icon. Ever since Ulysses Grant was president, Ringling Bros. has served up a movable feast of performing animals, human cannonballs, and one-of-a-kind spectacles, such as this motorcycle-and-trapeze tightrope act, shown here in St. Petersburg, Florida, in 1979.

After 146 years, however, the show won’t go on much longer: The circus will fold its big top once and for all this spring. Don’t miss these vintage photos to see what life was like under the tent.

