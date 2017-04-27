TSA’s Instagram Is the Best-Kept Secret on the Internet
The Transportation Security Administration sure knows how to make a mean Insta.
The TSA has a rep for being an intimidating, no-nonsense, and even downright scary bunch. Unsurprisingly, that’s why many travelers tense up at the thought of getting flagged while they’re going through the security line. (By the way, there is a way you can lower your chances of that.)
What you didn’t know is that TSA officials have a soft spot for Instagram, and their posts are as informative as they are hilarious.
There’s certain things we’d rather not touch with a ten-foot pole, however, we’ll lower the bar for you a little and make things easier by screening your pole-vault poles. Let this picture from Tyson airport (TYS) serve as proof that you can transport your pole-vaults in checked baggage. However, you must coordinate it with your airline first as they are oversized.
Most of their posts are screenshots of tweets sent to @AskTSA, where people send pictures of items they’re not sure whether they can pack. Some are reasonable requests.
Your hairy friend will be happy to know that she can pack razors in her carry-on. Heck, she can even take clippers if she needs them. – This is a screenshot of a tweet sent to the @AskTSA account on Twitter.
Others you have to see to believe.
Some folks carry their booze in brown paper bags, but in this case, this is the textbook way to travel with alcohol in your carry-on. One quart-sized bag is permitted per passenger. – This is a screenshot of a tweet sent to the @AskTSA account on Twitter.
The airlines regulate what counts as a carry-on, but you can bring your cat through the TSA checkpoint. Just don't pack her in your bag. We found a Chihuahua in a checked bag once, and it was not happy. Visit bit.ly/tsacats to learn more about traveling with pets. – This is a screenshot of a tweet sent to the @AskTSA account on Twitter.
We know you're kidding, but if you're being serious, that's just bananas, man. If you'd really like to travel with your banana gun, visit TSA.gov and check out our guidelines for traveling with firearms in checked bags. – This is a screenshot of a tweet sent to the @AskTSA account on Twitter.
While it is allowed, we might take a closer look since it does look a bit fishy. – This is a screenshot of a tweet sent to the @AskTSA account on Twitter.
Everything is better with butter, isn't it? Butter can be packed in both carry-on and checked bags — This is a screenshot of a tweet sent to the @AskTSA account on Twitter.
They also feature objects that have been confiscated from passengers, for obvious reasons.
These are just a few of the 133 firearms discovered in carry-on bags over the last 2 weeks at airports around the nation. 118 were loaded and 48 had a round chambered. While firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags, you can pack them in your checked baggage as long as you meet the packing guidelines: bit.ly/travelingwithfirearms
Similar to the stabby cat, this plastic wide-eyed plastic bulldog keychain is actually a self-defense weapon designed to rip flesh. Oh, and that thing next to it is a knife. They’re both not allowed in you carry-on property, but they may be packed in your checked bags. These were discovered on a carry-on bag at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW).
I’m not sure why you’d bring this into the cabin of an aircraft. I mean… if there is a bear on the plane, he bought a ticket same as you. Would you want a bear to walk up to your seat and spray you with mace? Doubtful… Now if you’re out in the forest and he’s trying to steal your pic-a-nic basket, that’s a different story. All varieties of mace are not allowed in carry-on property. Mace can be packed in checked baggage, but bear mace canisters usually exceed the allowable volume of less than four ounces. it also must have less than a two percent active ingredient of either CS or CN. It’s best to purchase the bear mace at your destination. This canister of mace was discovered in a carry-on bag at the Seattle – Tacoma International Airport (SEA).
And occasionally, you’ll see the smart and adorable dogs that work side-by-side with their TSA humans.
When asked in a recent interview, Atlanta TSA explosives detection canine Marley stated that every good boy and girl should get a brand new tennis ball on #NationalPuppyDay! Marley is one of hundreds of pups and handlers that work hard daily to keep our transportation systems safe. #DogsOfInstagram #WorkingDogs
Regardless of the pic, you can always count on punny captions that put all other dad jokes to shame.
Not to be too frank, but heck yeah he can! I hope he finds this news relishing. – This is a screenshot of a tweet sent to the @AskTSA account on Twitter.
There will be no "brew"-hahas if you "hop" onto a plane with your dry malt extract and grains. Cheers! — This is a screenshot of a tweet sent to the @AskTSA account on Twitter.
TSA, keep on making the Internet—and our airports—a better place.
Sure. When life gives you lemons, pack them in your carry-on. – This is a screenshot of a tweet sent to the @AskTSA account on Twitter.
