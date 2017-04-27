The TSA has a rep for being an intimidating, no-nonsense, and even downright scary bunch. Unsurprisingly, that’s why many travelers tense up at the thought of getting flagged while they’re going through the security line. (By the way, there is a way you can lower your chances of that.)

What you didn’t know is that TSA officials have a soft spot for Instagram, and their posts are as informative as they are hilarious.



Most of their posts are screenshots of tweets sent to @AskTSA, where people send pictures of items they’re not sure whether they can pack. Some are reasonable requests.



Others you have to see to believe.

They also feature objects that have been confiscated from passengers, for obvious reasons.

This is one way to get "booted" off your flight. This throwing knife was discovered concealed in a boot at Los Angeles (LAX). All knives are prohibited from being carried onto the aircraft. Concealed knives can lead to fines and arrest. A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

These are just a few of the 133 firearms discovered in carry-on bags over the last 2 weeks at airports around the nation. 118 were loaded and 48 had a round chambered. While firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags, you can pack them in your checked baggage as long as you meet the packing guidelines: bit.ly/travelingwithfirearms A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Apr 24, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT



And occasionally, you’ll see the smart and adorable dogs that work side-by-side with their TSA humans.

Torro likes to look good before going on his shift. Some say he’s quite fetching. He works at the San Jose International Airport (SJC) as an explosives detection canine. #DogsOfInstagram #TSAonTheJob #WorkingDogs A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

When asked in a recent interview, Atlanta TSA explosives detection canine Marley stated that every good boy and girl should get a brand new tennis ball on #NationalPuppyDay! Marley is one of hundreds of pups and handlers that work hard daily to keep our transportation systems safe. #DogsOfInstagram #WorkingDogs A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Regardless of the pic, you can always count on punny captions that put all other dad jokes to shame.

TSA, keep on making the Internet—and our airports—a better place.

MORE: 13 Things TSA Security Won’t Tell You