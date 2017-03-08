Content continues below ad

, NBC's new workplace comedy about powerless civilians in a world full of superheroes, stars 28-year-old Vanessa Hudgens, who plays a Wharton graduate on a mission to energize her workmates. In this sitcom—the first comedy to come out of DC Comics—the heroes aren't the superheroes, but the ordinary people trying to hold onto their jobs, and led by a young woman, no less. If you're looking for the best binge shows with a more lighthearted angle, Powerless should be on your list.

Shots Fired

Shots Fired, a new drama examining the criminal justice system, premieres on Fox in March. Sanaa Lathan heads up the cast as Ashe Akino, an expert investigator who digs into racially charged shootings in a small town in Tennessee. Akino may not be working alone—she has a special prosecutor partner Preston Terry (played by Stephan James) who was sent to the town by the Department of Justice—but gone are the days when the female character was little more than a loyal sidekick (The X Files' Mulder and Scully, for example).