"Green Turtles in the rays" by Greg Lecoeur (France) Courtesy Greg LECOEUR/UPY2017 As green turtles started circling Lecoeur in Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands in Spain, the photographer captured this gorgeous underwater action shot with sunlight peeking through the surface. (See the As green turtles started circling Lecoeur in Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands in Spain, the photographer captured this gorgeous underwater action shot with sunlight peeking through the surface. (See the most gorgeous hot air balloon shots you've ever seen .)

"Dancing Octopus" by Gabriel Barathieu (France) Courtesy Gabriel Barathieu/UPY2017 This shot of the alien-looking octopus swimming through a shallow lagoon in Mayotte, an island off Mozambique, earned Barathieu the top title of This shot of the alien-looking octopus swimming through a shallow lagoon in Mayotte, an island off Mozambique, earned Barathieu the top title of Underwater Photographer of the Year

"Your home and my home" by Qing Lin (Canada) Courtesy Qing Lin/UPY2017 Lin had to take six dives before capturing this photo of the clown fish all opening their mouths at once. Look closely, and you'll see beady eyes inside. That's right, those aren't their tongues—they're parasites. Lin had to take six dives before capturing this photo of the clown fish all opening their mouths at once. Look closely, and you'll see beady eyes inside. That's right, those aren't their tongues—they're parasites.

Content continues below ad

"Hello, World!" by Jenny Stromvall (Mozambique) Courtesy Jenny Stromvoll/UPY2017 Diving in Ponta du Ouro in Mozambique, Stromvall noticed a cuttlefish egg that was was even darker than the others—it was about to hatch. The photographer snapped her shot just as the newborn was entering the world. Diving in Ponta du Ouro in Mozambique, Stromvall noticed a cuttlefish egg that was was even darker than the others—it was about to hatch. The photographer snapped her shot just as the newborn was entering the world.

"Oceanic in the Sky" by Horacio Martinez (Argentina) Courtesy Horacio Martinez/UPY2017 Undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau once described oceanic whitetips as the "most dangerous of all sharks," but Martinez ventured out to capture one in the Red Sea. Undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau once described oceanic whitetips as the "most dangerous of all sharks," but Martinez ventured out to capture one in the Red Sea.

"Orca Pod" by Nicholai Georgiou (U.K.) Courtesy Nicholai Georgiou/UPY2017 As if one killer whale weren't enough, Georgiou managed to capture an entire pod as they swam by. As if one killer whale weren't enough, Georgiou managed to capture an entire pod as they swam by.

Content continues below ad

"Medusa Blenny on the Lookout" by Jade Hoksbergen (U.K.) Courtesy Jade Hoksbergen/UPY2017 Blennies are bottom-dwelling fish. Some are brightly colored and wide-eyed, while others seem like they're scowling. Hoksbergen's underwater portrait of this particular curmudgeon-looking blenny highlights how the fish blends into its environment. Blennies are bottom-dwelling fish. Some are brightly colored and wide-eyed, while others seem like they're scowling. Hoksbergen's underwater portrait of this particular curmudgeon-looking blenny highlights how the fish blends into its environment.

"Through the coral window" by Léna Remy (France) Courtesy Léna Remy/UPY2017 Exploring the USS Liberty shipwreck near Tulamben, a small fishing village off the coast of Bali, Remy spotted this curious fish darting around. She framed her shot with flower coral, contrasted with the bright blue of the sea. Exploring the USS Liberty shipwreck near Tulamben, a small fishing village off the coast of Bali, Remy spotted this curious fish darting around. She framed her shot with flower coral, contrasted with the bright blue of the sea.

"Out of the Blue" by Nick Blake (U.K.) Courtesy Nick Blake/UPY2017 Swimming in a cave's natural water pit, Blake captured this stunning shot of a lone diver swimming through beams of sunlight.

Swimming in a cave's natural water pit, Blake captured this stunning shot of a lone diver swimming through beams of sunlight.

Content continues below ad