9 of the Most Stunningly Beautiful Underwater Photos Ever Taken

The Underwater Photographer of the Year contest in London received entries from 67 countries rivaling for the top spot. These are some of the most mesmerizing selections.

View as Slideshow

"Green Turtles in the rays" by Greg Lecoeur (France)

01-Underwater-Photos-You-Will-Not-Believe-Greg-LECOEURCourtesy Greg LECOEUR/UPY2017 As green turtles started circling Lecoeur in Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands in Spain, the photographer captured this gorgeous underwater action shot with sunlight peeking through the surface. (See the most gorgeous hot air balloon shots you've ever seen.)

"Dancing Octopus" by Gabriel Barathieu (France)

02-Underwater-Photos-You-Will-Not-Believe-Gabriel-BarathieuCourtesy Gabriel Barathieu/UPY2017 This shot of the alien-looking octopus swimming through a shallow lagoon in Mayotte, an island off Mozambique, earned Barathieu the top title of Underwater Photographer of the Year.

"Your home and my home" by Qing Lin (Canada)

03-Underwater-Photos-You-Will-Not-Believe-Qing-LinCourtesy Qing Lin/UPY2017 Lin had to take six dives before capturing this photo of the clown fish all opening their mouths at once. Look closely, and you'll see beady eyes inside. That's right, those aren't their tongues—they're parasites.

Content continues below ad

"Hello, World!" by Jenny Stromvall (Mozambique)

04-Underwater-Photos-You-Will-Not-Believe-Jenny-StromvollCourtesy Jenny Stromvoll/UPY2017 Diving in Ponta du Ouro in Mozambique, Stromvall noticed a cuttlefish egg that was was even darker than the others—it was about to hatch. The photographer snapped her shot just as the newborn was entering the world.

"Oceanic in the Sky" by Horacio Martinez (Argentina)

05-Underwater-Photos-You-Will-Not-Believe-Horacio-MartinezCourtesy Horacio Martinez/UPY2017Undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau once described oceanic whitetips as the "most dangerous of all sharks," but Martinez ventured out to capture one in the Red Sea.

"Orca Pod" by Nicholai Georgiou (U.K.)

06-Underwater-Photos-You-Will-Not-Believe-Nicholai-GeorgiouCourtesy Nicholai Georgiou/UPY2017 As if one killer whale weren't enough, Georgiou managed to capture an entire pod as they swam by.

Content continues below ad

"Medusa Blenny on the Lookout" by Jade Hoksbergen (U.K.)

07-Underwater-Photos-You-Will-Not-Believe-Jade HoksbergenCourtesy Jade Hoksbergen/UPY2017 Blennies are bottom-dwelling fish. Some are brightly colored and wide-eyed, while others seem like they're scowling. Hoksbergen's underwater portrait of this particular curmudgeon-looking blenny highlights how the fish blends into its environment.

"Through the coral window" by Léna Remy (France)

08-Underwater-Photos-You-Will-Not-Believe-Léna-RemyCourtesy Léna Remy/UPY2017Exploring the USS Liberty shipwreck near Tulamben, a small fishing village off the coast of Bali, Remy spotted this curious fish darting around. She framed her shot with flower coral, contrasted with the bright blue of the sea.

"Out of the Blue" by Nick Blake (U.K.)

09-Underwater-Photos-You-Will-Not-Believe-Nick-BlakeCourtesy Nick Blake/UPY2017Swimming in a cave's natural water pit, Blake captured this stunning shot of a lone diver swimming through beams of sunlight.

Content continues below ad

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes
Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane. Dennis Miller
Funny Jokes
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.” Kevin Nealon
Funny Jokes
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram @kristencarney
Funny Jokes
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water. Comedian Greg Davies
Funny Jokes
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous. @sixthformpoet
Funny Jokes
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral. From clientsfromhell.net
Funny Jokes
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.” @NicCageMatch
Funny Jokes
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol @yoyoha (Josh Hara)
Funny Jokes
My parents didn't want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that's the law. —Jerry Seinfeld
Funny Jokes
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse's mouth? A: A mechanic.