14 Valentine’s Day Traditions from Around the World

It's not all just flowers and chocolate.

By Marissa Laliberte
View as Slideshow

Germany

01-germany-this-is-how-people-celebrate-valentines-around-worldiStock/MKucova

You won’t find cute little heart-shaped cards in German classrooms. “In Germany, Valentine’s Day is aimed towards adults only,” says Sharon Schweitzer, cross-cultural trainer and founder of Protocol & Etiquette Worldwide. “It’s strictly a ‘mature’ subject.” You'll also be surprised to find pigs aplenty on the day for romance since the animal is a symbol of luck and lust. Couples will give each other pig figurines and pictures, and even chocolate pigs. While chocolate is Americans' dessert of choice on Valentine’s Day, Germans nibble on heart-shaped ginger cookies with romantic messages written in icing.

South Korea

02-south-korea-this-is-how-people-celebrate-valentines-around-worldiStock/evil_beau

Men do most of the gift-giving on Valentine's Day in the United States, but the opposite is true in South Korea, where women give chocolate to the men in their lives. A month later, on White Day, men return the favor by giving candy. But that’s not the end of it—single friends sometimes get together on Black Day on April 14 to eat black noodles. (Check out these fun ways to spend Valentine's Day while single.)

Japan

03-japan-this-is-how-people-celebrate-valentines-around-worldiStock/mikafotostok

Women give the chocolate on Valentine’s Day in Japan too. There are a few more nuances though. Coworkers and classmates expect “obligation chocolate” (giri choco), but women save “true feeling” chocolate (honmei choco), which is more expensive and often homemade, for their sweethearts. Not that the women miss out on the goodies. If they don’t want to wait a month for the men to reciprocate on White Day, they’ll treat themselves to jibun choco on February 14. This quiz knows if you're a true chocoholic.

Content continues below ad

Italy

04-italy-this-is-how-people-celebrate-valentines-around-worldvia colavita.com

Unlike the United States, where classmates and families exchange cards, Italy celebrates Valentine’s Day as a lovers-only holiday, says Schweitzer. Baci Perugina chocolates, which have a romantic message written inside the foil, make for a popular gift. “‘Baci’ means ‘kiss’ in Italian,” says Schweitzer. “When they exchange the Baci Perugina—a little box of those small hazelnut chocolates—they’re exchanging kisses.” Learn the history behind American Valentine's Day traditions.

Denmark

05-denmark-this-is-how-people-celebrate-valentines-around-worldiStock/Rike_

Instead of red roses, snowdrops are a popular flower choice on Valentine’s Day in Denmark. Danish men also sometimes send women funny poems called gaekkebrev, signed anonymously with a series of dots. If the receiver can guess who sent the letter, he’ll give her an Easter egg later in the year. (This is why roses are so popular on Valentine's Day in the U.S.)

France

06-france-this-is-how-people-celebrate-valentines-around-worldiStock/IakovKalinin

As the city of love, Paris is a popular destination for couples on Valentine’s Day. “Some people think it is the world’s capitol for Valentine’s Day,” says Schweitzer. Couples used to attach a padlock on the Pont des Arts "love lock bridge" and throw the key in the River Seine. The locks were removed in 2015, with the bridge railings replaced with ones hard to attach a lock to, but lovers still attach locks to other bridges around Paris. But Paris isn't the only French destination for romance, says Schweitzer. The village of St. Valentin gets decked out in flowers every year for its Valentine’s Day festival, she says. Activities of the day include weddings, vow renewals, and planting trees to commemorate love. French couples also exchange beautiful love notes called cartes d’amities, says Schweitzer. Try these French beauty tips before your big date.

Content continues below ad

Mexico

07-mexico-this-is-how-people-celebrate-valentines-around-worldiStock/Tom Merton

February 14 isn’t just for couples in Mexico, where it is known as the Day of Love and Friendship, says Schweitzer. Balloons, flowers, stuffed animals, and cards show appreciation for romantic interests and platonic friends alike. Grab your bestie and watch one of these movies about friendship.

China

08-china-this-is-how-people-celebrate-valentines-around-worldiStock/Halfpoint

Valentine’s Day is getting more popular in China, but the Qixi Festival is often called “Chinese Valentine’s Day.” Celebrated on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month in the Chinese calendar—which usually falls August—women traditionally prayed to find good husbands or gain great sewing skills. Now, though, it’s more similar to Western Valentine’s Day.

Finland and Estonia

09-finland-this-is-how-people-celebrate-valentines-around-worldiStock/Vladimirs

Single people don’t need to feel lonely in Finland and Estonia, where Valentine’s Day is known called “Friend’s Day.” Cards and gifts express that a person values the friendship, but romantic love has a place too. In Estonia, riding a “love bus” gives single people a chance to find romance. Find out why friends are healthy for you.

Content continues below ad

Slovenia

10-slovenia-this-is-how-people-celebrate-valentines-around-worldiStock/mirceax

Things aren’t all lovey dovey in Slovenia, where St. Valentine is known as the patron saint of spring. With plants starting to grow, people can get back to work in the fields. With mating season starting, tradition also says the birds of the fields "marry" on February 14. Anyone who wants to watch needs to walk barefoot through the fields, where the ground is usually still frozen. But love isn’t lost—St. Gregory’s Day on March 12 gives couples a chance to celebrate their romance. Don't miss these heartwarming stories about when real couples knew they were in love.

Peru

11-orchids-this-is-how-people-celebrate-valentines-around-worldiStock/aopsan

Instead of roses, Peruvians typically exchange orchids, which are native to Peru, on Valentine’s Day. Find out what your favorite flower says about you.

Czech Republic

12-czech-this-is-how-people-celebrate-valentines-around-worldiStock/Akabei

Valentine’s Day usually involves the typical romantic dinners, and gifts of roses and chocolates in the Czech Republic. But the country’s main Day of Love is on May 1, when lovers kiss under cherry trees for happiness and good health, says Schweitzer.

Content continues below ad

Israel

13-israel-this-is-how-people-celebrate-valentines-around-worldiStock/MillefloreImages

February 14 isn’t a big deal in Israel, but the ancient Jewish ceremony of Tu B’av feels like Valentine’s Day, says Schweitzer. Celebrated in the summer, “it’s about love and rebirth,” she says. Israelis celebrate romantic love with flowers and heart-shaped treats.

Brazil

14-Brazil-this-is-how-people-celebrate-valentines-around-worldRawpixel

Instead of celebrating St. Valentine, Brazilians honor St. Anthony, the patron saint of marriage and matchmaking, on June 12. The night before, single women will write men’s names on pieces of paper then fold them up. In the morning, they pick a slip to reveal their future husbands.


Content continues below ad

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes
Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane. Dennis Miller
Funny Jokes
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.” Kevin Nealon
Funny Jokes
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram @kristencarney
Funny Jokes
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water. Comedian Greg Davies
Funny Jokes
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous. @sixthformpoet
Funny Jokes
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral. From clientsfromhell.net
Funny Jokes
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.” @NicCageMatch
Funny Jokes
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol @yoyoha (Josh Hara)
Funny Jokes
My parents didn't want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that's the law. —Jerry Seinfeld
Funny Jokes
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse's mouth? A: A mechanic.