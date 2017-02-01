Germany iStock/MKucova You won’t find cute little heart-shaped cards in German classrooms. “In Germany, Valentine’s Day is aimed towards adults only,” says Sharon Schweitzer, cross-cultural trainer and founder of Protocol & Etiquette Worldwide. “It’s strictly a ‘mature’ subject.” You'll also be surprised to find pigs aplenty on the day for romance since the animal is a symbol of luck and lust. Couples will give each other pig figurines and pictures, and even chocolate pigs. While chocolate is Americans' dessert of choice on Valentine’s Day, Germans nibble on heart-shaped ginger cookies with romantic messages written in icing.

South Korea iStock/evil_beau Men do most of the gift-giving on Valentine's Day in the United States, but the opposite is true in South Korea, where women give chocolate to the men in their lives. A month later, on White Day, men return the favor by giving candy. But that’s not the end of it—single friends sometimes get together on Black Day on April 14 to eat black noodles. (Check out these fun ways to spend Valentine's Day while single.)

Japan iStock/mikafotostok Women give the chocolate on Valentine’s Day in Japan too. There are a few more nuances though. Coworkers and classmates expect “obligation chocolate” (giri choco), but women save “true feeling” chocolate (honmei choco), which is more expensive and often homemade, for their sweethearts. Not that the women miss out on the goodies. If they don’t want to wait a month for the men to reciprocate on White Day, they’ll treat themselves to jibun choco on February 14. This quiz knows if you're a true chocoholic.

Italy via colavita.com Unlike the United States, where classmates and families exchange cards, Italy celebrates Valentine’s Day as a lovers-only holiday, says Schweitzer. Baci Perugina chocolates, which have a romantic message written inside the foil, make for a popular gift. “‘Baci’ means ‘kiss’ in Italian,” says Schweitzer. “When they exchange the Baci Perugina—a little box of those small hazelnut chocolates—they’re exchanging kisses.” Learn the history behind American Valentine's Day traditions.

Denmark iStock/Rike_ Instead of red roses, snowdrops are a popular flower choice on Valentine’s Day in Denmark. Danish men also sometimes send women funny poems called gaekkebrev, signed anonymously with a series of dots. If the receiver can guess who sent the letter, he’ll give her an Easter egg later in the year. (This is why roses are so popular on Valentine's Day in the U.S.)

France iStock/IakovKalinin As the city of love, Paris is a popular destination for couples on Valentine’s Day. “Some people think it is the world’s capitol for Valentine’s Day,” says Schweitzer. Couples used to attach a padlock on the Pont des Arts "love lock bridge" and throw the key in the River Seine. The locks were removed in 2015, with the bridge railings replaced with ones hard to attach a lock to, but lovers still attach locks to other bridges around Paris. But Paris isn't the only French destination for romance, says Schweitzer. The village of St. Valentin gets decked out in flowers every year for its Valentine’s Day festival, she says. Activities of the day include weddings, vow renewals, and planting trees to commemorate love. French couples also exchange beautiful love notes called cartes d’amities, says Schweitzer. Try these French beauty tips before your big date.

Mexico iStock/Tom Merton February 14 isn’t just for couples in Mexico, where it is known as the Day of Love and Friendship, says Schweitzer. Balloons, flowers, stuffed animals, and cards show appreciation for romantic interests and platonic friends alike. Grab your bestie and watch one of these movies about friendship.

China iStock/Halfpoint Valentine’s Day is getting more popular in China, but the Qixi Festival is often called “Chinese Valentine’s Day.” Celebrated on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month in the Chinese calendar—which usually falls August—women traditionally prayed to find good husbands or gain great sewing skills. Now, though, it’s more similar to Western Valentine’s Day.

Finland and Estonia iStock/Vladimirs Single people don’t need to feel lonely in Finland and Estonia, where Valentine’s Day is known called “Friend’s Day.” Cards and gifts express that a person values the friendship, but romantic love has a place too. In Estonia, riding a “love bus” gives single people a chance to find romance. Find out why friends are healthy for you.

Slovenia iStock/mirceax Things aren’t all lovey dovey in Slovenia, where St. Valentine is known as the patron saint of spring. With plants starting to grow, people can get back to work in the fields. With mating season starting, tradition also says the birds of the fields "marry" on February 14. Anyone who wants to watch needs to walk barefoot through the fields, where the ground is usually still frozen. But love isn’t lost—St. Gregory’s Day on March 12 gives couples a chance to celebrate their romance. Don't miss these heartwarming stories about when real couples knew they were in love.

Peru iStock/aopsan Instead of roses, Peruvians typically exchange orchids, which are native to Peru, on Valentine’s Day. Find out what your favorite flower says about you.

Czech Republic iStock/Akabei Valentine’s Day usually involves the typical romantic dinners, and gifts of roses and chocolates in the Czech Republic. But the country’s main Day of Love is on May 1, when lovers kiss under cherry trees for happiness and good health, says Schweitzer.

Israel iStock/MillefloreImages February 14 isn’t a big deal in Israel, but the ancient Jewish ceremony of Tu B’av feels like Valentine’s Day, says Schweitzer. Celebrated in the summer, “it’s about love and rebirth,” she says. Israelis celebrate romantic love with flowers and heart-shaped treats.

Brazil Rawpixel Instead of celebrating St. Valentine, Brazilians honor St. Anthony, the patron saint of marriage and matchmaking, on June 12. The night before, single women will write men’s names on pieces of paper then fold them up. In the morning, they pick a slip to reveal their future husbands.



