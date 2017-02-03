Stainless steel BBQ set via walgreens.com The modern man doesn't need a new tool kit; he's more excited about mastering the art of cooking. Believe it or not, Walgreens carries a stainless steel set of barbecue tools that are a luxury quality at a really reasonable price. He can even put them to work to cook you a nice Valentine's Day meal! (Get our free Valentine's Day guide packed with dozens of quick tips and sweet ideas for an amazing V-Day celebration.)

Cologne via walgreens.com "When asked what gift they would most like to receive from their significant other, 24 percent of men said they would love a new cologne, putting this item within the top three best gift ideas for Valentine's Day," says dating expert Kat MacLean of PlentyOfFish, who surveyed 20,000 people about their preferred Valentine's Day gifts. The great news is drugstores don't carry only the tacky, plastic body mists you smell at middle school dances. They also stock a range of high-end colognes you'd find at your nearest department store, like Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue and Calvin Klein's Euphoria.

Coffee kit via walgreens.com If your partner is a student, a busy professional, a father, or any kind of human, there's a good chance he drinks coffee. But instead of getting him a Starbucks gift card, opt for a coffee making kit, which is so much more meaningful than handing over money. (And wow him with your knowledge of these weird coffee facts.) "Here's a hot tip for all daters," says MacLean, "avoid buying a gift card at all costs! It's the most impersonal way to show your love." Some 22 percent of men said receiving a gift certificate from their S.O. was the worst gift they'd ever received, he adds. Ouch.

George Foreman Grill via walgreens.com It's not selfish to give a gift that partially benefits you, right? Well, that's exactly what a George Foreman Grill does. A grill is a perfect present to give your man on Valentine's Day, as it'll get you guys outdoors, and means you can look forward to delicious meals whipped up by your special someone. And let's be honest, is anything more attractive than a man who can cook? (Bet you didn't know you could grill these foods?)

Dopp kit via walgreens.com If your man loves to vacation or often travels for work, a brand-spanking new dopp kit makes a great gift. Because it's so inexpensive, you can afford to fill the bag with some of his favorite travel-sized toiletries. This gift is a great way to show how well you know him. Just make sure he doesn't still believe these popular travel myths.

Root beer float kit via walgreens.com Some couples are vehemently anti-Valentine's Day. If you and your significant other fall along these lines and don't want to make a big fuss out of going out, your gift can be a fun way to spice up staying in. A root beer float kit is a whimsical way to kick off an evening of take-out and a romantic movie on Netflix.

Electric razor An electric razor is one of those practical but equally thoughtful gifts for the metrosexual man in your life—or any man who does any kind of grooming. The modern man cares about how he looks, and isn't afraid to indulge in some luxury grooming. The Conair Chrome Kit is incredibly sleek and comes with all time trimmings (see what we did there?).

Fitbit via walgreens.com Some drugstores go beyond plastic watches, stocking high-end products, such as a Fitbit. This is ideal for the man who loves exercise, or has made a resolution to get into better shape this year. The best part: He'll have no idea you picked it up around the corner 10 minutes before you showed up at his door. Here's how one skeptic became a Fitbit believer.

Massage oil via walgreens.com Some 34 percent of single men and 30 percent of single women claimed the best gift they'd received from a significant other was an activity they did together, according to the PlentyOfFish survey. "Plan your Valentine's day around a fun activity you know your partner will love," MacLean suggests. How about a generous couple's massage? Cue the massage oil, an easy Valentine's Day gift that's like an engraved invitation for one-on-one time. Massage also has these great health benefits.

Energy lamp via walgreens.com This gift is admittedly quite random, but it's one of those items a number of people would appreciate. An energy lamp, which is used for light therapy, is multifunctional. It can get your body back to a normal sleep schedule, combat SAD by bringing warm light into your space, and has been found to improve general mood. If your partner could use some cheering up this season, an energy lamp is the way to go.

Boxer shorts via walgreens.com Valentine's Day gifts should be less about the money spent and more about the thought that goes into them. Boxers (or briefs) are not only functional (after all, every guy could use another pair, especially on laundry day), but they also provide a fun and flirty way to say, "I can't wait to see you in these later." Here are more inexpensive Valentine's Day gifts to woo your sweetheart

Perfume via walgreens.com Choosing a scent that suits your gal's personality and taste is no easy feat, but if you find the right perfume, it will say a lot about how well you know her. (Use these tips to make the scent last longer.) Fragrance is a safe gift for the woman you consider your girlfriend, or only recently started dating. If you've been together for years, we recommend choosing something more personal.

Wine cooler via walgreens.com "According to 55 percent of women, tacky jewelry was the worst gift they'd ever received from their significant other," says dating expert Kim MacLean. To avoid making this mistake, step up your game and gift your girlfriend a wine cooler. She'll love being able to collect and properly store her favorite wines! Here's how to chill wine fast, in case you pick up a bottle on your way over.

Foot bath via walgreens.com If you can't afford a couple's spa retreat, gifting a foot bath is a perfectly suitable and sweet alternative. With this gift, your woman will be able to pamper herself at home whenever she wants. Make sure she knows that she deserves that time to fully relax. Use these tips to give her feet the ultimate TLC.

Yoga kit via walgreens.com A yoga kit makes for an excellent Valentine's Day gift, particularly if your partner has been eager to take up this mind-body exercise. This present is ideal for the woman who's often stressed and needs a healthy way to unwind. If you're worried about offending her (it can be taken as a push to get in shape), buy the same kit for yourself and attend a class—or follow an online yoga workout—together.

Makeup brush set via walgreens.com The key to flawless makeup is a decent brush set, which makes this an excellent gift for the beauty lover in your life. Just make sure that she already adores makeup and getting totally glammed. If she prefers to go au natural, giving this gift could imply that you want her to try harder to put herself together, so know your audience before you go the glam route.

Skincare set via walgreens.com Skincare is an ideal gift for mature women, and drugstores actually carry a wide range of products in varying price ranges. Just pay attention to the labels. We advise sticking to hydrating, exfoliating, and illuminating sets, as anti-aging skincare can easily be misinterpreted as an insult. We trust products by Lumene, La Roche-Posay, Aveeno, Garnier, Simple, Neutrogena, L'Oreal, and Olay.

Refreshing candle via walgreens.com A refreshing candle is a safe bet for the girl you just started seeing. It's a nice gift for someone you don't know much about, and shows that you were thoughtful enough to pick something up, no matter how new the relationship is.

Aromatherapy oil diffuser via walgreens.com On Valentine's Day, is great to create ambiance. If you're planning on doing a couple's massage, an aromatherapy oil diffuser is a percent tool for setting the scene. It's also a perfect gift for anyone who is often under a great deal of stress, has trouble sleeping, or enjoys practicing meditation. Check out the amazing health benefits of essential oils.

Luxe soap Luxury soap is ideal for the mature Valentine. After being with someone for decades, your Valentine's Day gifts probably aren't going to be the most exciting, but it's not about the money spent. Instead, show how well you know your significant other by picking up some luxury soaps in their favorite scent.

Photo album via walgreens.com No, not a three-ring binder with sticky pages. Print a personal photo album at your drugstore with photos that recount the best moments of your relationship. Your partner will always enjoy remembering the good times—especially ones that may not be fit for posting online. (These are the pics to never post on social media.)

Juicer via walgreens.com If there's one Valentine's Day gift every health nut will appreciate, it's a new juicer. Use it to make a fun cocktail on your special night, or be happy in the morning with a fresh green juice or smoothie. (Try these healthy, yummy smoothie recipes.)

Dash cam via walgreens.com If you and your girlfriend enjoy taking road trips together, there's no better gift than a Dash Cam. The footage they capture makes for priceless entertainment when you watch it later on, and you'll be able to decide who's a better singer, who was right in the argument, and who really ate the last mocha-dark chocolate granola bar along the journey.



