This Is Everything You Need for a Basically Perfect Valentine’s Day
Think lovely, not cheesy.
Reader's Digest
Having trouble planning the perfect Valentine’s Day? You’re likely not alone in needing some great Valentine’s Day ideas. Some 62 percent of U.S. adults celebrate the holiday, spending $448 million on candy alone. Have you bought your box of chocolates yet? Or flowers?
Have you made dinner reservations or picked out the perfect romantic movie to watch?
It’s thought that at least 20 percent of people are chronic procrastinators, so don’t be ashamed. There are many people in your boat. Plus, you still have time!
But if you want to have the perfect Valentine’s Day, you’re going to need some good Valentine’s Day ideas. And even though the holiday is almost upon us, don’t worry, because we’ve got you covered.
Download our free guide to winning at Valentine’s Day. In it, you’ll find dozens of quick tips and sweet Valentine’s Day ideas that will make your sweetheart weak in the knees on Valentine’s Day. (Plus, these helpful hints come in handy anytime you want to set the mood for love and romance—anniversaries, getaways, you name it!)
Heat up your special date night with a candlelit spread of sensuous foods that will put you both in the mood for romance. Wow your cutie pie with a personal gift that creatively says, “I love you!” Or, flatter your beloved with a touching poem that will really light their fire.
Everything you need for a super-sweet time is right here in our downloadable Valentine’s Day ideas reference guide!
- Learn the origins of Valentine’s Day
- Give thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts
- Serve up sensual aphrodisiac foods
- Choose the perfect Valentine’s Day flowers
- Sweet-talk your sweetheart
