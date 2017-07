Donna-Shaw/Reminisce-Extra

"Norman [my boyfriend at the time] didn't pay much for the car; I think he bought it soon after he got out of high school. It had an electrical problem (we assumed) because every time we hit a pothole or went over railroad tracks, the windshield wipers would come on. I certainly didn't date him for his snazzy car!" Credit: Donna Shaw, Reminisce Extra November 2016