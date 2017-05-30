Vintage Swimsuits We Wish Could Come Back in Style
Remember when swimwear wasn't all about the bikini?
Sun bathingEverett-Collection/ShutterstockToday's swimsuit styles are either too loud, too boring, or, well, barely there. Looking through vintage pictures of what bathing suits used to look like makes us miss the chic swimwear of yesteryear. While you can obviously find some flattering swimsuits these days, there's something about vintage swimsuits that puts them in a league of their own. From those figure-hugging one pieces that featured shorts, skirts, and even ties, to those unique two pieces, there was something for everyone. Take a nostalgic trip down memory lane with these throwback beach photos.
Four by the seaEverett-Collection/ShutterstockHere is how to properly clean your swimsuit so it can last you through multiple summers.
Beach gamesEverett-Collection/ShutterstockThese are fun beach games that you'll want to play all summer long.
Content continues below ad
Flattering one pieceEverett-Collection/Shutterstock While you're at the beach in your cute swimsuit, try these swimming workouts that burn major calories.
Splashing through the watersEverett-Collection/Shutterstock Read the inspiring story of how one woman who couldn't swim was inspired to learn how by her 8-year-old.
Checkered patternsEverett-Collection/Shutterstock Going to the beach is fun, but it can also be dangerous if you aren't safe. Always listen to lifeguards and know these water safety tips.
Content continues below ad
Shell phoneEverett-Collection/Shutterstock If where you are living is too cold to break out the swimsuit and hit the beach, watch these fun beach movies to make you feel like you're there.
Pool partylev-radin/Shutterstock Ever wonder how gross it really is to pee in a pool? These are the facts.
Beach skirtEverett-Collection/Shutterstock These are the 10 best beaches in America where you can show off your summer body.
Content continues below ad
Bathing beautyEverett-Collection/Shutterstock Try out these tips to have the perfect family-friendly beach picnic.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.