Gifts and gratitude

Olga-Troyan/Shutterstock

Bringing a gift is mandatory when attending a wedding, unless the couple have specifically asked guests not to. However there are wedding gift etiquette rules to asking for gifts and you have every right to feel ruffled if you receive a demand for a gift, as Terrica, advises. "Couples should never put their wedding registry information on the wedding invitation. Instead, they should use an enclosure card that leads people to their wedding website." Jacobson suggests: "When it comes to gift giving, give what you can afford and, using your best judgment, feel is appropriate. The average spend on a wedding gift in 2016 was $118." If you ship your gift to the couple's home and are wondering if it was received, you can expect a thank you note within a few weeks.