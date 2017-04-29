"Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" by Lauryn Hill Andrekart Photography/shuttertstock "It's the perfect song for warming up the dance floor during dinner or cocktail hour," shares veteran wedding "It's the perfect song for warming up the dance floor during dinner or cocktail hour," shares veteran wedding DJ Petey Randall of Queue DJ . "This refreshing rendition of the Frankie Valli classic adds a heavy baseline that's great for making people feel like dancing, long before the dancing officially kicks off."

"Let's Get Married" (ReMarqable Remix) by Jagged Edge Andrekart Photography/shuttertstock "There are a lot of love songs out there, but not too many that talk you through an entire wedding ceremony in detail. This song is a great choice during the transition from dinner music to dance party." DJ Petey suggests playing this when there's a lull in conversation or ceremonial affairs.

"Tubthumping" by Chumbawamba Andrekart Photography/shuttertstock "Nostalgia is a very powerful force when it comes to music. Fill your playlist with fun throwbacks that transport you to a memorable time or place. A good DJ will seamlessly integrate these jaunts down memory lane with more contemporary party music, creating a mix that is both unique and timeless." We hear you, DJ Petey, but we also think Tubthumping is just a great song to cheers, l'chaim, and salute to! Find out how to say "cheers!" in every language

"Dance Yrself Clean" by LCD Soundsystem Andrekart Photography/shuttertstock Petey insists on this tune for later in the night, "When grandma's sweatin' up a storm and the groom has lost his shoes." (Sounds like a fun wedding!) Here's what your favorite music says about your personality

"Come And Get Your Love" by Redbone Andrekart Photography/shuttertstock Looking for a great closing song? DJ Petey wants your guests to get in on the singing, so he suggests this classic singalong feel-good tune. Find out the pop songs that would be ruined by correct grammar.

"Love Shack" by the B-52s Andrekart Photography/shuttertstock "While this may be considered one of those cheesy wedding songs there hasn't been a single wedding where I have not received a request to play this song," explains Kevin M. Dennis, a top wedding DJ from Fantasy Sound. "It's fun, everybody knows it, and it can still pack a dance floor!" Try not to be one of these 11 annoying guests you're guaranteed to meet at every wedding

"Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars Andrekart Photography/shuttertstock "In today's world, you can't go wrong with Bruno Mars!" We hear you loud and clear, and will dance in agreement, Kevin. "His ability to appeal to both young and older audiences is unparalleled, and this hit is the perfect example!"

"Can't Stop The Feeling" by Justin Timberlake Andrekart Photography/shuttertstock "This song has become an instant classic. The perfect storm of its danceable rhythm and singable lyrics are guaranteed to fill any dance floor and lift everyone's spirits!" Dennis says dance-minded DJs will play this one in the middle of the night to keep the party going. C'mon, the hook is dance, dance, dance. No arguments here.

"Don't Stop Believing" by Journey Andrekart Photography/shuttertstock "This is one of those raise-your-glass type of songs," Dennis says. "Everyone may not be dancing, but I can guarantee that everyone in the room will be singing along at an insane level to this one!"

"Cupid Shuffle" by Cupid Andrekart Photography/shuttertstock Kevin likes songs that have accompanying dances everyone already seems to know, plus your southern guests will be overjoyed to hear this one. "This one has made a definite comeback since last wedding season and has rebranded itself as a must play at every wedding. Much like the Cha Cha Slide, Cupid Shuffle is a perfect way to get everyone on the dance floor and is simple enough for all ages!"

"Wannabe" by the Spice Girls Andrekart Photography/shuttertstock "'90s hits will get everyone going," shares Kevin. "It'll always fill the dance floor, and nostalgia is always a hit."

"Bye, Bye, Bye" by Nsync Andrekart Photography/shuttertstock Obviously this one is great at the end of a wedding, too, and the sheer '90s appeal will get everyone moving. "When in doubt I always suggest throwing in something from the '90s," tells Kevin. "Anything by the Spice Girls, NSYNC, or Backstreet Boys will always fill the dance floor."

