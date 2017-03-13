Content continues below ad

Finding harmony in Bali

Balinese weddings, called pawiwahans, are meant to generate harmony, and create balance, between the material and spiritual realms. The sacred ceremony provides a chance for the bride and groom to testify before the gods, creatures of the underworld, and their community. The ceremony also solidifies the couple's citizenship in their village. The ceremony includes gift giving, and a procession through the streets. The couple undergo a purification ceremony, to clear their hearts and minds of negative thoughts and energy, and are then deemed ready to be married, in view of all of their neighbors, family, and friends.