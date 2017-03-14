Content continues below ad

Lettuce isn't only for salad

Zaytseva Darya/shutterstock

Turns out French fries aren't French, but eating fried lettuce was a French folk remedy for insomnia. The ancient Egyptians had their own "green" cure for not being able to sleep. They believed in consuming lactucarium or "lettuce opium," a milky substance secreted from certain varieties of lettuce greens. However, today lettuce opium is known mainly for its psychotropic effects, according to an article in vanwinkles.com. "We've now started wondering whether it's just a coincidence that both the ancient Egyptians and the French in more modern times recommend consuming lettuce in different forms as a way of curing insomnia... or whether there might indeed be some scientific basis to it," says Michael Acton Smith, a founder of calm.com.