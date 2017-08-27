Content continues below ad

Nomenclator

An old-fashioned nomenclator, or “name caller” in Latin, could come in handy when you’re frantically scrolling through your phone or Facebook in an attempt to put a name to an acquaintance approaching you at a party. In ancient Rome, politicians hired nomenclators to call out or whisper names of people in their ears as they approached them during a political rally. As to why this weird job became a profession remains a mystery. Some theorize that it was to keep up appearances or because there were just too many names and faces for one person to remember by themselves.