You watch shows you won't admit to

Do you feel awkward admitting to watching certain shows like reality programs or even cartoons? Don't! Dr. Breur says watching occasional "mindless television" is a normal way to help you rest and recharge. She explains that these shows "may allow you to revisit memories and feel the way you did way back when or it can help you to view a certain memory in a new context." Go ahead, indulge in that gossipy entertainment program or goofy sitcom!