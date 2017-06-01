Weirdest Things People Have Been Busted Doing in Libraries (Sex Isn’t Even on the List)

We’re always trying to make the public feel at home in the library. But some people take that idea a little too literally. Whether it’s peeing in a corner or napping with their false teeth out, there are always a few patrons who are less bibliophiles and more biblio-biles. (Check out the bizarre things librarians have found in returned books.)

Rated R “reading”

Rawpixel.com/ShutterstockLet’s not even talk about the occasional couple in the stacks who don’t need a book—they need a room. How about the many, many seemingly normal men who use the public computers to check out their favorite porn? How do people functional enough to navigate the internet at all not realize that everyone can see Bambi Boom-Boom in her birthday suit on their monitor from across the room? It’s a mystery!