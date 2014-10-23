Here’s What Women Used to Wear to Play Sports
The ladies of yore didn't let long dresses or elaborate hats slow them down.
GolfNational Library of Ireland via Flickr
Women on the links in County Louth, Ireland, circa 1907. For them, tee time meant Palazzo trousers and wide-brimmed hats.
TennisLibrary of Congress via Flickr
Tennis champion May Sutton (circa 1910) attempts to intimidate her opponent with reams of fabric and an intense glare.
BoxingPowerhouse Museum Collection via Flickr
A makeshift boxing match in Australia in 1895. A KO goes to the first woman to "knock off" her opponent's hat.
BicyclingMusée McCord Museum via Flickr
Canadian women on a bicycle trip from Montreal to Ottawa in 1916. One lesson they probably learned quickly: long skirts and bike chains don't make good travel partners.
HockeyCity of Vancouver Archives via FlickrCity of Vancouver Archives via Flickr
When the Vancouver women's hockey team (circa 1920) take the ice, their skirts go with them.
