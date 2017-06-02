Let’s be honest: It’s been hard to stay upbeat in the midst of all the recent negativity in the world. But the premiere of Wonder Woman, DC Comic’s newest summer blockbuster, just might change all of that. In fact, it’s exactly what we all needed right now—really!

The movie stars actress Gal Gadot as Diana, the Amazonian warrior princess who meets a pilot (played by the dreamy Chris Pine) and leaves home to fight in the war of the century. Even though the film was just widely released in theaters, it’s already a huge hit among fans and critics alike.

Why? For one, it’s an epic adventure tale that’s jam-packed with fantastic action scenes and CGI effects. Plus, it showcases a female superhero, among the first of her kind. And overall, it’s just a great story about courage, love, and positivity in the face of destruction and despair.

These tweets just go to show that one movie can change your perspective on life—and restore your faith in humanity.

From the get-go, the minds behind the film wanted to promote a positive message to the world.

“We’re making a movie about someone who wants to teach love and truth in the world right now,” #WonderWoman Director @PattyJenks says. pic.twitter.com/iJDab8NCvX — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 1, 2017

Fans reacted accordingly. At long last, Hollywood has made a movie by females, about females, and for females.

Not going to lie, I'm going to see Wonder Woman this wkend to support a $150m film directed by a woman. So is every female filmmaker I know — Ashley Lynch (@ashleylynch) June 1, 2017

A woman's place is on the front lines #wonderwoman pic.twitter.com/LUXMo674QM — inflatable batman (@polluxionaut) June 1, 2017

A friend just shared this about #WonderWoman and it's pretty much perfect. pic.twitter.com/1dvLixsnWX — Quinn Rollins (@jedikermit) June 2, 2017

Obviously, fans were pumped before they even got into the movie theatre. (Hyperventilating, anyone?)

It just sank in that I'm on my way to see #WonderWoman I'm emotionally unstable at this moment, I'm so happy words just can't describe ⚔️💥 — Gal Gadot News (@GadotWarriors) June 1, 2017

But once they stepped out, their lives would never be the same.

#WonderWoman was incredible! I laughed and I cried. Everything about it was perfect and I can't wait to see it again. @PattyJenks @GalGadot — Wonder Woman Film (@WonderWSource) June 1, 2017

#WonderWoman took my breath away. It was everything and more. It was so inspiring and just overall an amazing film. @PattyJenks @GalGadot — Michelle Reed (@MichelleNReed) June 1, 2017

Saw #WonderWoman again. IT WAS EVEN BETTER THE SECOND TIME! I imagine the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, etc times will CONTINUE THIS PATTERN.

👏🏼👸🏻👏🏼 — Karen M Valenzuela (@VictoriaNoir89) June 2, 2017

The inspiring message prompted some very emotional reactions from viewers.

There was a woman two seats away from me who was crying with happiness.#WonderWoman deserves the praise it's getting. — Same as the handle (@MitchGosser) June 2, 2017

Also, same:

My favorite movie: the Wonder Woman film. Fav color: the Wonder Woman film. Fav food:the Wonder Woman film. Fav smell: the Wonder Woman film — Amanda Deibert🏳️‍🌈 (@amandadeibert) June 2, 2017

Wonder Woman had some little admirers at the premiere, and their costumes will make you cry. Aren’t they so CUTE??

This is so important for all of us #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/nzjeKbcdp3 — Nancy D'Santos 🌈 (@Nancy_DSantos) June 1, 2017

there was a little kid wearing #WonderWoman costume in the theater😭 her mom told me that she made the costume! 😭💕 @PattyJenks @GalGadot pic.twitter.com/h1rngv7j3z — gita ✨WW JUNE 2ND✨ (@affleckeffect) June 1, 2017

Not only did Wonder Woman have a great theme, but it was also just an incredible movie, period. Even film critics were pleased.

#WonderWoman is a visual masterpiece, a beacon of hope & everything a superhero movie should be. Perfect script, actors & actresses. Stellar — Maryne Lahaye ⚡️ (@MaryneeLahaye) June 2, 2017

There's no need to stick around for a gimmicky post credits scene when you see #WonderWoman, there isn't one. This movie stands on its own. pic.twitter.com/ERyjxu4NP9 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 1, 2017

Friends. Wonder Woman is a masterpiece. The pinnacle of what a superhero film should be. See it NOW. #WonderWoman — Bex Taylor-Klaus (@IBexWeBex) June 2, 2017

Overall, fans had one simple message: Wonder Woman is “the movie of a lifetime.”