A biker crashing into a tree, a singer who lost the tune, every reality show ever: Everyone knows the terrible feeling of watching someone do something so embarrassing that you're reflexively embarrassed for them. But the Germans apparently experienced this often enough (and felt bad enough about it) that they created a word to describe this exact situation:So the next time you're tempted to look away when your friend gets in the karaoke line, you're not a bad friend, you're just experiencing fremdschämen!

For when you're waiting for a visitor

Your best friend from college is coming to visit and you just can't stop checking your phone and looking out the window to see if she's almost here. Anticipation? Definitely. But it's something more complex than that. It's...an Inuit word which describes "the feeling of anticipation you get when expecting someone, and you keep going outside to check to see if they've arrived."