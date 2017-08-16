Basket case Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock Even the 80s John Hughes classic The Breakfast Club, uses the phrase "Basket Case" to describe Ally Sheedy's social outcast character. The term actually comes from WWI slang—and refers to soldiers who were so seriously injured you could fit them in a basket. So think twice before you toss this uncompassionate term around. Even The Breakfast Club teens knew it was mean—check out our Even the 80s John Hughes classic The Breakfast Club, uses the phrase "Basket Case" to describe Ally Sheedy's social outcast character. The term actually comes from WWI slang—and refers to soldiers who were so seriously injured you could fit them in a basket. So think twice before you toss this uncompassionate term around. Even The Breakfast Club teens knew it was mean—check out our list of movies that celebrate friendship

Long time no see Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock You might think this is a cute thing to say to someone you haven't seen for a while. It actually derives from the greeting of a Native American man talking to early settlers. Non-native English speakers, or anyone new to a language, will make these kinds of errors in syntax. "No can do" is a similar phrase that's said to derive from Chinese "broken" English. Both are unkind phrases to use.

Gyp Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock You might say you got "gypped" if you get ripped off, but the term is said to refer to Gypsies. In that sense, the term derives from stereotyping this ethnic group as thieves and swindlers. Don't use it.

Rule of thumb Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock There's a lot of controversy around the origins of this term. You know it to mean a generally accepted principle. It's said to derive from laws in England and America dating back to the 1600s. These laws are said to have stated that a man could beat his wife with any stick no wider than his thumb. Hence, the rule of thumb. Scholars have searched but they can't find any precise proof for this origin. That doesn't mean that domestic violence isn't a problem. Here's what experts wish you knew about it.

Grandfathered in Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock You're probably happy if you get "grandfathered in" to a clause on your cell phone plan that has extra value. The grandfather clause usually means you get the benefits of an earlier "generation." However, the term originates with the practice of allowing voters in southern states easier voting conditions if they had a grandpa who had voted before 1867. Guess who didn't have those relatives? Black voters, because their grandpas were slaves. This term refers to an ugly and unfair history in voter disenfranchisement that continues today.

Paddy wagon Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock This is the slang term used for a police van that picked up folks who got arrested. Paddy was a derogatory term for anyone Irish. And drawing on the stereotype that they Irish are drunkards and hooligans, "paddy wagon" referred to Irish guys getting into trouble with the law. Ethnic stereotypes, like all Irish are drunks, aren't cool. In fact, lots of random factors can make you get tipsy fast

Sold down the river Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock If you say you were "sold down the river," you mean that someone betrayed you. That isn't a very enlightened way to express that sentiment because it derives from America's history of slavery. Slaves were sold "down river" as punishment where they would experience harsher conditions—and be separated from family and loved ones. Nothing compares to such dehumanizing anguish, so don't equate your suffering to that of slaves.

Hysterical Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock The word hysterical derives from the Greek word for uterus. It usually gets tossed around as a description for emotional women and feeds into the sexist stereotype that women are "naturally" crazy. Doctors had a bunch of weird ideas about the biology of women that they used to rationalize sexist beliefs. These ideas still have influence today. When it comes to gender, the usual advice doesn't apply. Here's why confidence looks different for women

Moron Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock In the early-twentieth century, "moron" was the term given to folks with a learning disability. The term originates as a word meaning "stupid" in ancient Greek. Its history is cruel, so stay away from tossing this around.

Eenie Meenie Miney Mo Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock You may think "Eenie Meenie" is an innocent children's rhyme to help kids count off or to choose someone to be "it." You've probably even recited the little verse yourself numerous times. "Catch a tiger by the toe," seems harmless. Until you find out that "tiger" is a fairly recent replacement for the original term . Which was the N-word. Your kids aren't aware of this ominous history, but they're still at risk to experience cruelty. Here are 10 signs your child may be a victim of bullying

Imbecile Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock Imbecile derives from the Latin term for weak. That is, it refers to just the type of people who need society's compassion and care. Instead, the term was chosen by psychologists for people with cognitive disabilities. Now, it's thrown around to mean stupid. It's a bullying term, and we need to work to end rampant bullying. Here are 10 warning signs about bullies

Imbecile derives from the Latin term for weak. That is, it refers to just the type of people who need society's compassion and care. Instead, the term was chosen by psychologists for people with cognitive disabilities. Now, it's thrown around to mean stupid. It's a bullying term, and we need to work to end rampant bullying. Here are 10 warning signs about bullies

