Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com "Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light not our darkness, that most frightens us."—Nelson Mandela If you thought Nelson Mandela said this one in his 1994 inaugural address, you'd be in good company, but wrong. If you thought Nelson Mandela said this one in his 1994 inaugural address, you'd be in good company, but wrong. (These "dream big" quotes will inspire you to aim higher.) The quote is from Marianne Williamson's 1992 book A Return to Love.

Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com "Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind." —Dr. Seuss It sounds like a line that would appear in a Dr. Seuss book, but alas, it doesn't. It's unclear who should be credited with the timeless advice, but It sounds like a line that would appear in a Dr. Seuss book, but alas, it doesn't. It's unclear who should be credited with the timeless advice, but Quote Investigator says the second half of the quip was in circulation by the 1930s. Did you know "Seuss" doesn't rhyme with "moose?" Here's how to say it correctly.

Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com "An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind." —Gandhi Gandhi might agree with the sentiment, but that's not the same as actually saying it. The first time this was said on the record was in 1915, when Canadian Parliamentarian George Perry Graham used it in an argument against capital punishment. These quotes will help you Gandhi might agree with the sentiment, but that's not the same as actually saying it. The first time this was said on the record was in 1915, when Canadian Parliamentarian George Perry Graham used it in an argument against capital punishment. These quotes will help you stop an argument in its tracks

Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com A bird doesn’t sing because it has an answer, it sings because it has a song. —Maya Angelou After Maya Angelou's famous book I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, this one seems plausible--and it even appeared on a postal stamp in her memory. In fact, it's from a 1967 collection of poetry called A Cup of Sun. After Maya Angelou's famous book I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, this one seems plausible--and it even appeared on a postal stamp in her memory. In fact, it's from a 1967 collection of poetry called A Cup of Sun. These Maya Angelou quotes are as real as it gets

Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Well-behaved women seldom make history. —Marilyn Monroe Marilyn Monroe has tons of quotes misattributed to her, although this might be one of the most widespread. The statement originally appeared in an essay by Pulitzer Prize winner Laurel Thatcher Ulrich in 1976. These are the Marilyn Monroe has tons of quotes misattributed to her, although this might be one of the most widespread. The statement originally appeared in an essay by Pulitzer Prize winner Laurel Thatcher Ulrich in 1976. These are the books and quotes every woman should read

Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Americans can always be counted on to do the right thing, after they tried everything else. —Winston Churchill It's possible no one's ever said this quote—but it definitely wasn't Churchill. One politician who came close was Israeli diplomat Abba Eban, who in 1967 said: "Men and nations behave wisely when they have exhausted all other resources." It's possible no one's ever said this quote—but it definitely wasn't Churchill. One politician who came close was Israeli diplomat Abba Eban, who in 1967 said: "Men and nations behave wisely when they have exhausted all other resources."

Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. —Albert Einstein The true origin of this quote might be a pamphlet printed by Narcotics Anonymous in 1981, which said, "Insanity is repeating the same mistakes and expecting different results." The true origin of this quote might be a pamphlet printed by Narcotics Anonymous in 1981, which said, "Insanity is repeating the same mistakes and expecting different results."

Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Success is going from failure to failure without losing your enthusiasm. —Abraham Lincoln This quote has also been attributed to Churchill, but the consensus is that neither he nor Lincoln actually said it. (Here are 12 other This quote has also been attributed to Churchill, but the consensus is that neither he nor Lincoln actually said it. (Here are 12 other fake quotes from presidents. ) The first place it appears is in a 1953 book by David Guy Powers about public speaking.

Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it. —Voltaire The confusion here is understandable—the quote actually came from Evelyn Beatrice Hall's book "The Friends of Voltaire" which was published in 1906 under the pseudonym S. G. Tallentyre. The confusion here is understandable—the quote actually came from Evelyn Beatrice Hall's book "The Friends of Voltaire" which was published in 1906 under the pseudonym S. G. Tallentyre.

Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world. —Marilyn Monroe It's most likely a misquote of a 1985 Bette Midler quote, "Give a girl the correct footwear and she can conquer the world." (Although the sourcing on that one is dubious as well.) It's most likely a misquote of a 1985 Bette Midler quote, "Give a girl the correct footwear and she can conquer the world." (Although the sourcing on that one is dubious as well.)

Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com When I saw you I fell in love and you smiled because you knew. —Shakespeare We can practically hear Juliet saying this to Romeo from her balcony. Unfortunately, the quote isn't Shakespeare at all. It first appeared in the 1983 opera Falstaff. We can practically hear Juliet saying this to Romeo from her balcony. Unfortunately, the quote isn't Shakespeare at all. It first appeared in the 1983 opera Falstaff.

Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Be the change you wish to see in the world. —Gandhi Anyone who's spent any time on the Internet has seen this quote attributed to Gandhi. But in fact, there's no record of him saying it. The true attribution might be his grandson Arun. Anyone who's spent any time on the Internet has seen this quote attributed to Gandhi. But in fact, there's no record of him saying it. The true attribution might be his grandson Arun.

