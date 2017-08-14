13 Popular Quotes That Constantly Get Misattributed
It's not your fault—these quotes have the entire world fooled.
Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com
"Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light not our darkness, that most frightens us."—Nelson MandelaIf you thought Nelson Mandela said this one in his 1994 inaugural address, you'd be in good company, but wrong. (These "dream big" quotes will inspire you to aim higher.) The quote is from Marianne Williamson's 1992 book A Return to Love.
Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com
"Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind." —Dr. SeussIt sounds like a line that would appear in a Dr. Seuss book, but alas, it doesn't. It's unclear who should be credited with the timeless advice, but Quote Investigator says the second half of the quip was in circulation by the 1930s. Did you know "Seuss" doesn't rhyme with "moose?" Here's how to say it correctly.
Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com"An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind." —GandhiGandhi might agree with the sentiment, but that's not the same as actually saying it. The first time this was said on the record was in 1915, when Canadian Parliamentarian George Perry Graham used it in an argument against capital punishment. These quotes will help you stop an argument in its tracks.
Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comA bird doesn’t sing because it has an answer, it sings because it has a song. —Maya AngelouAfter Maya Angelou's famous book I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, this one seems plausible--and it even appeared on a postal stamp in her memory. In fact, it's from a 1967 collection of poetry called A Cup of Sun. These Maya Angelou quotes are as real as it gets.
Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comWell-behaved women seldom make history. —Marilyn MonroeMarilyn Monroe has tons of quotes misattributed to her, although this might be one of the most widespread. The statement originally appeared in an essay by Pulitzer Prize winner Laurel Thatcher Ulrich in 1976. These are the books and quotes every woman should read.
Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comAmericans can always be counted on to do the right thing, after they tried everything else. —Winston ChurchillIt's possible no one's ever said this quote—but it definitely wasn't Churchill. One politician who came close was Israeli diplomat Abba Eban, who in 1967 said: "Men and nations behave wisely when they have exhausted all other resources."
Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comInsanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. —Albert EinsteinThe true origin of this quote might be a pamphlet printed by Narcotics Anonymous in 1981, which said, "Insanity is repeating the same mistakes and expecting different results."
Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comSuccess is going from failure to failure without losing your enthusiasm. —Abraham LincolnThis quote has also been attributed to Churchill, but the consensus is that neither he nor Lincoln actually said it. (Here are 12 other fake quotes from presidents.) The first place it appears is in a 1953 book by David Guy Powers about public speaking.
Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comI disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it. —VoltaireThe confusion here is understandable—the quote actually came from Evelyn Beatrice Hall's book "The Friends of Voltaire" which was published in 1906 under the pseudonym S. G. Tallentyre.
Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comGive a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world. —Marilyn MonroeIt's most likely a misquote of a 1985 Bette Midler quote, "Give a girl the correct footwear and she can conquer the world." (Although the sourcing on that one is dubious as well.)
Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comWhen I saw you I fell in love and you smiled because you knew. —ShakespeareWe can practically hear Juliet saying this to Romeo from her balcony. Unfortunately, the quote isn't Shakespeare at all. It first appeared in the 1983 opera Falstaff.
Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comBe the change you wish to see in the world. —GandhiAnyone who's spent any time on the Internet has seen this quote attributed to Gandhi. But in fact, there's no record of him saying it. The true attribution might be his grandson Arun.
Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com"Let them eat cake." —Marie AntoinetteIn French: "Qu'ils mangent de la brioche." The phrase originally appeared in Jean-Jacques Rousseau's autobiography Confessions, which was written when Antoinette was nine years old. He attributes the quote to "a great princess"—and we're sure she was, she just wasn't Antoinette.
