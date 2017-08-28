13 Fruits and Vegetables That Taste So Much Better in the Fall
Just because summer is over, doesn't mean you can't buy fresh produce. Here are 13 fruits and vegetables that are at their peaks in fall.
ApplesAfrica Studio/ShutterstockVisit your local farmer's market or take the family on an apple picking trip for the freshest apples. They're perfect for snacking, baking, and even stopping headaches. Check out these other genius uses for apples (besides eating them).
Orangesmalialeon/ShutterstockOranges are commonly associated with summer, but from Florida to California, autumn is the best time to enjoy this citrus favorite. Use them to make healthy breakfast smoothies or eat them as a quick vitamin C-packed snack.
GrapesTim UR/ShutterstockWhile you won't find any grape ice cream this season (or any season), fall’s harvest brings in a bounty of fresh grapes in all varieties. Either as a snack or made into your favorite jam, now is the perfect time to bag a bunch.
Content continues below ad
PomegranatesTosa/ShutterstockFilled with antioxidants, stock up on this wonder fruit during the fall. Try juicing them to tap their full heart health benefits. (After all, that's why they're among the healthiest fruits you can eat.) The fruit and their seeds can also be thrown on top of salads as a colorful, edible garnish.
BroccoliCHATCWORLD/ShutterstockWhether you enjoy it in salads, casseroles, or as a side dish, broccoli is definitely more nutritious than you realize, so be sure to stock up. Fall is the time to fill your cart with the year’s best tasting broccoli.
Brussels sproutsjulie deshaies/ShutterstockIf you think all there is to Brussels sprouts is a reputation for tasting disgusting, prepare to have your mind blown: Brussels sprouts have more vitamin C than oranges. So don't believe the cartoons that perpetuate this stereotype; enjoy these tasty green treats at their freshest. If you’re having trouble getting your family to eat them, try roasting them.
Content continues below ad
MushroomsTatiana Volgutova/ShutterstockFall is the perfect time to enjoy your favorite mushrooms, whether they're white, cremini, or Portobello. (By the way, this is the difference between those 'shrooms.) Your local market will have the best variety of mushrooms at this time. Take the opportunity to try something new.
Cauliflowermmkarabella/ShutterstockEnjoy this delicious vegetable either raw or cooked. You can even mash it for an alternative to mashed potatoes or turn it into a delicious pizza crust. Try purple varieties for an added treat.
SpinachDjero Adlibeshe/ShutterstockTake the opportunity to taste spinach at its very best. Since this leafy green is filled with iron, fiber, and nitrates that keep your arteries from getting clogged, you’ll be fueling your body with the perfect nutrients for the cold weather ahead.
Content continues below ad
CranberriesTim UR/ShutterstockFrom preventing cancer to keeping your brain sharp, there are plenty of reasons to eat more cranberries. Enjoy this tart, sweet berry from autumn to winter. Try making your own cranberry juice or impress your Thanksgiving guests with homemade cranberry sauce.
Potatoesunverdorben jr/ShutterstockThe humble spud is at its peak in fall—but that doesn't mean your potato chip indulgences should increase too. If anything, make your own homemade chips, potato or otherwise. Talk to your grocer about new varieties, like purple potatoes, which are high in antioxidants.
Sweet potatoes and yamsAS Food studio/ShutterstockFilled with vitamin A and fiber, sweet potatoes are as delicious as they are nutritious. The same goes for yams, which are actually different from sweet potatoes. Stock up and use them in your favorite recipes, as sides, even on salads.
Content continues below ad
Leeksalicja neumiler/ShutterstockPerfect for soups and salads, leeks are an excellent way to add mild onion flavor to your best autumn recipes. The best part about eating leeks? You can fight off cancer and season your food at the same time!
Beetsartem evdokimov/ShutterstockYou can buy beets any time of the year, but they’re best in the fall, like these fall superfoods you should add to your diet. Choose ones with firm, smooth bulbs when grocery shopping, then add them to a leafy salad.
PumpkinsVlada Loshchenko/ShutterstockPumpkins are almost synonymous with fall, and they’re good for more than just fun decorations for the season. They’re great sources of alpha- and beta-carotene, which promotes eye health.
Content continues below ad
SquashQuanthem/ShutterstockAnother festive fall food, summer squash are still available until October in some states. Then comes the winter squash, so seasonal transitions won’t squash your squash cravings. Just remember to never store your squash next to your apples.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Video
More About Food Fun & News
16 Condiments That Are Secret Health Bombs (And What to Eat Instead)
You wouldn’t think a little drizzle or a sprinkling of your favorite condiment could make any difference in your quest for healthy eating. Trouble is, most of us go overboard and a “little something” becomes a dollop, which could mean a big bomb of extra salt, fat, and sugar.