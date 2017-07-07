Bass, Pale Ale LunaseeStudios/Shutterstock One can find many bitter beers in English breweries. Premium Bitters are stronger in alcohol—above 4.8 percent. Bass is a classic example of this variety. Bass is amber with a toasty flavor and light enough to sip all evening (responsibly). Here is One can find many bitter beers in English breweries. Premium Bitters are stronger in alcohol—above 4.8 percent. Bass is a classic example of this variety. Bass is amber with a toasty flavor and light enough to sip all evening (responsibly). Here is how you can open a beer when you don't have a bottle opener

New Glarus Brewing Company, Spotted Cow Keith-Homan/Shutterstock New Glarus Brewing Co. is a small brewery located in New Glarus, Wisconsin. Their Spotted Cow brew is produced year round and is a favorite for many Wisconsin natives. "Expect this ale to be fun, fruity, and satisfying. You know you're in Wisconsin when you see the Spotted Cow," they say.

Sierra Nevada, Pale Ale via sierranevada.com Light and at the same time complex, this beer is considered by many to exemplify this variety of beer. It showcases a balanced combination of subtly sweet malt and mildly bitter hops.

Orval Courtesy merchantduvin.com Beers that qualify as this style rarely fit neatly into beer categories. Color can range as can acidity, malt levels, hoppiness, and yeastiness. Though the alcohol is generally under 7 percent. Orval, unlike other Trappist breweries, only makes one ale available to the public. Between the first and second fermentation the beer also undergoes additional dry-hopping process resulting in a extra-dry, hoppy beer.

St. Bernardus, Abt. 12 Abt, or quadrupel, is the name given to ultra-strong Trappist and abbey ales. Alcohol is very high commonly for both. This brew is the highest in alcohol content, 10.5 percent, so St. Patrick's day imbibers beware. Most wines are between 13-15 percent. This is a dark, fruity, and smooth beer.

Stella Artois, Pale Lager DenisMArt/Shutterstock Pale Lagers are probably one of the best known types of beer, including the drinkable but predictable Budweisers, Heinekens, and Coronas. Stella Artois has a nice yeasty aroma and a clean flavor; get it from a freshly tapped keg for the best taste.

Pinkus Courtesy merchantduvin.com German Pilsners come in two varieties, northern and southern. The golden pilsner was developed in Pilsen, Bohemia (now the Czech Republic), in the mid-19th century. Pinkus describes their organic Ur Pils as golden in color, well balanced, bright hops, and fresh malt.

Sam Adams, Boston Lager Courtesy samueladams.com Premium Lagers fall between mainstream Pale Lager and Pilsner and are deep gold to bronze in color. Sam Adams is created by "decoction mash, a time consuming, traditional four vessel brewing process" which is no longer used in many breweries, says samueladams.com . This beer is a perennial favorite and can be found just about anywhere.

Hoegaarden, Belgian White Courtesy hoegaarden.com Belgian Whites are pale and cloudy with distinctive coriander and orange flavors; Hoegaarden is a classic example of the type. Drinkers pronounce it as refreshing. This is what you want from a beer that won't weigh you down. As easy to drink as Bud but bursting with flavor.

Sam Adams Blackberry Witbier via bevmo.com A fruit beer is any beer brewed with the addition of fruit. In this case, blackberries are married with the citrus style of the witbier. Great wild-blackberry flavors dominate with the first sip of this beer, which then mellows out on the finish.

Lindemans, Framboise Courtesy-Lindemans/Shutterstock Real Lambics are brewed only in Brussels in the Senne Valley. Raspberry, or framboise, is the traditional fruit used, along with cherry—Lindemans Framboise is among the most popular. This sparkling brew is low in alcohol and very refreshing.

Samuel Adams, Winter Lager Keith Homan/Shutterstock Weizen bocks are brewed with heavily malted wheat and consequently are great as late winter/early spring brews-perfect for a chilly St. Patrick's Day evening! Cinnamon and toasty spices dominate.

Samuel Smith's, Oatmeal Stout via samuelsmithsbrewery.co.uk "Originally a drink for lactating mothers," is the way the description of this cousin to Guinness (arguably the most famous stout) starts. A small addition of oats give it it's name. Flavors of rich, dark chocolate dominate in this smooth, satisfying beer.

Guinness, Draught Sheila-Fitzgerald/Shutterstock Guinness describes this beer as a, "perfect balance of bitter and sweet with malt and roast characters." This brew was developed in 1959 and marked their 200th anniversary as well as Arthur Guinness signing his 9,000-year lease.

Lagunitas Brewing Company, Little Sumpin’ via-lagunitas.com Little Sumpin’ is a Little Sumpin’ is a great beer for IPA lovers but also has a smooth finish. It pairs great with fettuccini alfredo and chicken tikka masala.

Blue Moon, Belgian White Keith-Homan/Shutterstock This was their first year round release in 1995. Keith Villa created the This was their first year round release in 1995. Keith Villa created the beer based off of the Valencia orange peel to create a smooth and creamy finish. It’s best served with an orange slice to bring out the citrus flavor.

Captain Lawrence, Effortless Sessions IPA Courtesy Captain-Lawrence This is a This is a great brew to sip while you sit back and relax. “The only thing Effortless about this beer is the way it drinks. Domestic and Imported Malts play the back seat to the loads of American Grown Hops that were dumped into both the kettle and the fermenter. Dry hopped for a mouthwatering aroma with Mosaic and Palisade Hops,” says Captain Lawrence Brewing.

Goose Island, 312 Urban Wheat Ale Keith-Homan/Shutterstock This This spicy, crisp, and fruity brew was inspired by the city of Chicago. It’s available year round and has one many awards in the beer world.

