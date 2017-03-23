The Best Ever Jelly Bean Flavors—Ranked
Yes, this was an excuse for the author to eat all 50 Jelly Belly flavors!
Juicy PearNicole Fornabaio/rd.com, via jellybelly.com, shutterstockFrom now on, we'll be picking out all Juicy Pear jelly beans from the pack. Juicy Pear sets the bar for the fruit-flavored Jelly Belly. (Take note, medicinal-tasting Green Apple). Juicy Pear actually tastes like a juicy pear, and it's our #1 Jelly Belly flavor. Of course, this is entirely subjective. Enough Jelly Belly beans were eaten in the last year to circle the earth more than five times, so that's a lot of people with different tastes. Absolutely no judgment here if you're a Buttered Popcorn devotee... someone has to eat them.
WatermelonNicole Fornabaio/rd.com, via jellybelly.com, shutterstockNot only does Watermelon taste awesome, it's green on the outside and pink on the inside—just like an actual watermelon. It tastes like watermelon, smells like watermelon, looks like watermelon. Quite simply, it's summer in a jelly bean. Read on for tips on how to pick out the best real watermelon.
Berry BlueNicole Fornabaio/rd.com, via jellybelly.com, shutterstockThe combination of an authentic blueberry flavor and hint of citrus makes Berry Blue one of the best Jelly Belly flavors. (Plus, isn't there just something so appealing about blue candy?) The more traditional Blueberry flavor was created for Ronald Reagan's presidential inauguration in 1981 (yes, Reagan was into jelly beans in a big way) when over three tons of Jelly Belly beans were consumed during the festivities. Check out these hilarious doodles by past presidents for a good laugh.
Sizzling CinnamonNicole Fornabaio/rd.com, via jellybelly.com, shutterstockIf you like your candy to have a kick, Sizzling Cinnamon (not to be confused with Cinnamon) is the Jelly Belly flavor for you. Just like real cinnamon, it's warm and spicy and fabulous. Whether this flavor of jelly bean comes with the health benefits of cinnamon has yet to be established.
Toasted MarshmallowNicole Fornabaio/rd.com, via jellybelly.com, shutterstockIf you could taste a bonfire (in a good way, not a tongue-scorching way) it would be Toasted Marshmallow. It also tastes of caramel, but better. And childhood memories. All of which makes it deserving of a spot in our top five.
Very CherryNicole Fornabaio/rd.com, via jellybelly.com, shutterstockVery Cherry has been the most popular Jelly Belly flavor since 2003, and for good reason. It's tasty in a red Popsicle, not cough drop kind of way! Random Jelly Belly fact: Did you know that Jelly Belly beans were the first jelly beans in outer space when President Reagan sent them on the 1983 flight of the space shuttle Challenger?
Mixed Berry SmoothieNicole Fornabaio/rd.com, via jellybelly.com, shutterstockIf a liquid smoothie for breakfast doesn't appeal, just eat a few Mixed Berry Smoothie jelly beans instead. It's totally the same. Maybe. But even if you don't get the antioxidants and nutrients, you'll get a sugar rush and lots of berry-based yumminess.
Lemon DropNicole Fornabaio/rd.com, via jellybelly.com, shutterstockNot to be confused with its inferior brother Lemon, Lemon Drop is delicious. It's a vodka cocktail disguised as a sugar-based, hard-coated candy—but without the spins and the furry tongue the next morning.
Cream SodaNicole Fornabaio/rd.com, via jellybelly.com, shutterstockAs one of the eight original Jelly Belly flavors introduced in 1976 (alongside Very Cherry, Root Beer, Tangerine, Green Apple, Lemon, Licorice, and Grape), Cream Soda deserves a place for staying power alone. Plus, it tastes pretty fine. "We're nothing if not committed to making flavors as true to life as possible," Jelly Belly spokesperson Jana Sanders Perry told mentalfloss.com.
Bubble GumNicole Fornabaio/rd.com, via jellybelly.com, shutterstockIf this actually was bubble gum, it would be much higher on the list. But the combination of bubble gum flavor and the grainy Jelly Belly texture just doesn't do it for us. Plus, all the fun in bubble gum is blowing bubbles, and however exquisite jelly beans are, they don't tick that box (yet).
LicoriceNicole Fornabaio/rd.com, via jellybelly.com, shutterstockAt the risk of major backlash from loyal fans of this flavor, we'll go out on a limb and say, "No thanks" to Licorice. Let's keep licorice in cough syrup where it belongs, shall we? Although if you rate Buttered Popcorn, you might be into Licorice. (FYI, April 22 is National Jelly Bean Day, so start stocking up on your favorite flavors now.)
Buttered PopcornNicole Fornabaio/rd.com, via jellybelly.com, shutterstockHow can you go wrong with Buttered Popcorn? Trust us, you can. It's not as bad as Canned Dog Food, Stinky Socks, Barf or Moldy Cheese (all from the BeanBoozled Challenge, which trick hapless jelly bean fans into eating beans that look like normal, tasty flavors but that actually taste like disgusting things), but is definitely last on the list of the "best" Jelly Belly flavors. We're ignoring the fact that Buttered Popcorn was actually the official favorite Jelly Belly flavor from 1998 through 2003. Who were these people?
