Watermelon Jerky?! 12 New Jerky Flavors You Need to Try Immediately
Move over, beef. These new kinds of jerky are made with everything from chicken to soy to fruits and vegetables for a healthier punch.
Krave Honey Habanero Chicken JerkyIf you're looking to switch from beef jerky to a different type of protein, you'll want to try Krave's Honey Habanero Chicken Jerky. This spicy and sweet snack is not only packed with flavor, but it is also all-natural. It's minimally processed, contains no artificial ingredients, and has no added nitrites, MSG, or corn syrup, although there is some cane sugar added. However, there are a number of health benefits you can get from eating honey.
Primal Strips Meatless Vegan Jerkyvia primalspiritfoods.comJust because you follow a vegan diet doesn't mean you can't snack on jerky for protein. Primal Strips Meatless Vegan Jerky is not made with any animal protein, and it comes in six different flavors, including Mesquite Lime and Hot and Spicy. This alternative to beef jerky is made with soy, seitan, and shiitake mushrooms, and their protein content per serving is about comparable to other meat-based jerkies.
Shroom Snackvia shroomjerky.comIf you're into the taste of jerky but don't care about the protein content, you'll want to get your hands on Shroom Snack, which is made with solely mushrooms. This vegetarian-friendly jerky is all-natural, vegan, and gluten-free, but it only contains a little bit of protein, and it is slightly higher in sugar than other options. However, it comes in flavors including Sesame and Sweet Chili, which makes it a tasty snack when you don't feel like eating meat.
Louisville Vegan Jerkyvia lvjco.comThe Louisville Vegan Jerky is hand-bagged and made in the USA, which makes their jerky pretty special. They use quality ingredients like Non-GMO soy and locally sourced maple syrup, and they have a number of different gourmet flavors, including Bourbon Smoked Chipotle and Maple Bacon. This soy-based snack is high in protein and low in sugar, but it is higher in sodium, than other varieties.
Chef's Cut Real Chicken Jerkyvia chefscutrealjerky.comThere's nothing like the flavor of barbecued chicken, and Chef's Cut Real Chicken Jerky in their Honey Barbecue Flavor hits the nail on the head. This low-fat, low-sugar jerky is made with 100 percent all-white chicken breast and doesn't contain any nitrites. It's also high in protein and doesn't contain any gluten.
Cocoburg Coconut Jerkyvia coconutjerky.netYou don't have to worry about any animal products, soy, or wheat with Cocoburg Coconut Jerky, and that's because it's made with just the fruit. This coconut-based jerky comes in three flavors, and it's made with only whole ingredients—no chemicals or additives needed. It is lower in protein because it lacks soy or meat, but it's low in sodium and all-natural, which makes it a healthy option.
Caveman Foods Buffalo Style Chicken Jerkyvia cavemanfoods.comIf you follow the Paleo diet, Caveman Foods Buffalo Style Chicken Jerky is the best jerky for you. It's made with cage-free chicken, has no nitrates, added hormones, or MSG. It still contains sugar, but it's coconut sugar instead of cane sugar, which helps to make the snack Paleo. It also is flavored with a number of anti-inflammatory spices, which gives it an additional nutritional boost, as spices can lead to better health.
Lightlife Smart Vegan Jerkyvia lightlife.comThe Lightlife Smart Vegan Jerky is a good option for those looking to get their share of protein without eating any beef. It is completely plant-based and gets its protein content from soy. Although it is veggie-friendly and made with sustainable ingredients, Lightlife is a little high in sugar and salt, so you won't want to eat too much in one sitting.
Sakara Watermelon Jerkyvia sakara.comThis Watermelon Jerky from Sakara is as natural as it gets: It's made with 100 percent watermelon that has been dried in the sun. This chewy snack is naturally sweet and loaded with nutrients, including fiber, potassium, and vitamin C.
Unisoy Vegan Jerkyvia unisoyfoods.comThis Vegan Jerky from Unisoy doesn't exactly look like your run of the mill jerky—it looks more like little bites—but they're filled with protein and resemble meat with their chewy texture. All of Unisoy's products are Non-GMO and responsibly sourced, and they offer flavors such as Cracked Black Pepper and Teriyaki.
Power Plant Eggplant Jerkyvia powerplantfoods.comUsing eggplant instead of soy, Power Plant Eggplant Jerky is vegan, gluten-free, and soy free and is handmade in Los Angeles. Because it's made from eggplant, it's rich in nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin B6, fiber, and more, and it contains almost no cholesterol or saturated fats.
Vegan Dream Jerkyvia vegandream.comThe Vegan Dream Jerky was created for die-hard jerky lovers who still wanted that dry and chewiness without having to actually eat any beef. This jerky is praised for its texture, which seems to do a fine job of mimicking the real deal. However, it's made with wheat gluten and soy flour, so it's not gluten-free or celiac friendly. It comes in a few different flavors, including Original Hickory Pepper and Hot Chili Pepper.
