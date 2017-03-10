Courtesy Boston Burger CompanyMilkshake lovers, listen up! You can now indulge in an adults-only version of your favorite childhood treat because boozy shakes are a thing—we repeat, boozy shakes exist!

If you can’t make it to your neighborhood Red Robin or find a local burger joint cashing in on the craze, there’s one other way to shake up your shake, no designated driver required! And trust us, this is one foodie trend you don’t want to miss.

Chef Paul Malvone, co-founder, owner, and chef at Boston Burger Company (BBC) in Boston, Massachusetts is something of a spiked shakes connoisseur and has been featured on shows like Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and Travel Channel’s Food Paradise. He took a break from testing out new flavors like his Boozy Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick’s Day (more on that later) to tell us how to blend up the perfect adult milkshake at home.

Pick your flavors

You can add almost any alcoholic beverage to a milkshake, you just have to find a flavor backdrop that marries instead of clashes. If you’re a chocolate freak, choose Godiva chocolate liquors, a creamy liquor like Molly’s Irish Cream, or coffee-centric Kahlua. If you’re a fan of fruity, pair the ice cream with a flavored vodka like Ciroc Red Berry or Blue Chair Bay Rum’s new Key Lime Rum Cream. “Flavored vodka or rum goes better in my opinion than plain,” says Malvone. “If you make a shake with strawberry ice cream, a berry vodka goes really well.” Here’s what your favorite ice cream flavor says about you.

Courtesy Boston Burger Company

Experiment

“It’s a lot of trial and error to make a good boozy shake. Just like anything in food, some things go well and some don’t,” says Malvone. If you think you’ve found a combo destined for deliciousness, test it out! “Find what you like, what tastes good, and isn’t too potent where all you taste is alcohol.”

Don’t shy away from beer

Beer might not sound like it belongs in a milkshake, but it absolutely does if you use the right kind. Leave your cheaper house party varieties in the fridge and pick up a deep chocolate porter, Guinness, or milk stout. (Speaking of Guinness, brush up on some fun facts about the Irish beer.)“Those three beers mix really well in a chocolate shake,” says Malvone. You can even use hard cider and make a refreshing apple kissed creation. But be careful with the proportions—stick to between four and six ounces of beer per shake.

Courtesy Boston Burger Company

Recreate your favorite dessert

If you always order banana splits or Oreos are your go-to cookie, re-imagine them as a drinkable version, plus alcohol. Add banana liquor to Neapolitan ice cream for a spiked split or blend Oreos into vanilla ice cream and the creamy liquor of your choice. It’s also fun to celebrate holidays with a coordinating concoction. Enter Malvone’s Boozy Shamrock Shake for St. Paddy’s Day. Blend six cups vanilla ice cream, four ounces crème de menthe liqueur, three ounces vodka, three ounces Molly’s Irish Cream and one teaspoon vanilla extract. Pour into two tall glasses and top with whipped cream and green sprinkles.

Mix it up right

This might be the easiest recipe you’ll ever follow. Place all the ingredients into a blender and whir until smooth.

Don’t forget to decorate

Decorating your boozy shake is almost as fun as drinking it. Malvone likes topping shakes with whipped cream, which is a good vessel for other toppings like sprinkles, chunks of fruit, cookies, coconut flakes, or anything else that fits the flavor profile. “You have a smorgasbord of flavors you can play with,” he says.

Cheers!