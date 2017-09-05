17 Incredible Butter Sculptures You Won’t Believe Are Real
Need a new hobby? How about butter sculpting!
Gotta catch ’em all
This year’s New York State Fair’s butter tribute
Polly want a…butter?
This cow who’s trying really hard to reach that grass
Something’s telling us this goldfish feels more slippery than scaly
This incredibly detailed mini farm
Now serving…butter
Nothing like some mother-daughter bonding time
Reach for the stars…and bring your pig
Be careful when you get in the carriage; it might be slippery
Butter never looked so angelic
Abraham Lincoln looking rather…unimpressed
This delicate, buttery rose
We love pumpkins in all of its forms—even butter
“Come with me, and you’ll see…a world of pure imagination…”
Butter moo-ve over for this cow on a motorcycle
