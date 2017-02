Handmade pasta istock/philipimage "Pasta is the big tell of a great Italian restaurant," says , a cozy neighborhood trattoria in Atlanta. Other chefs agree that handmade pasta is the difference between a good and truly great Italian dish. "When I go to an Italian restaurant, I'm looking for handmade pastas, and I always order a classic—carbonara. I look for the eggs on top, smoked bacon, creamy sauce—everything done right. That's how I judge if it's a good spot," says Gabriel Israel, chef at the Israeli-inspired eatery "Pasta is the big tell of a great Italian restaurant," says Brian Moll , executive chef of La Tavola Trattoriaa cozy neighborhood trattoria in Atlanta. Other chefs agree that handmade pasta is the difference between a good and truly great Italian dish. "When I go to an Italian restaurant, I'm looking for handmade pastas, and I always order a classic—carbonara. I look for the eggs on top, smoked bacon, creamy sauce—everything done right. That's how I judge if it's a good spot," says Gabriel Israel, chef at the Israeli-inspired eatery Green Fig in New York City. Even the freshest handmade pasta needs a delicious sauce to make it come alive. Moll's favorite is a classic ragu, such as an aromatic bolognese, or traditional neapolitana. (You may love pasta, but please don't order it on a first date. Here's why .)

Spaghetti alla carbonara istock/philipimage Chef Israel is not the only chef who loves a good carbonara. This creamy, decadent pasta dish is a consistent favorite of chefs in-the-know who love to eat as much as they love to cook. "It is too difficult to choose just one favorite Italian dish, but I have narrowed it down to two. I love a traditional Spaghetti alla Carbonara. I prefer mine traditional—egg, black pepper, aged parmigiano-reggiano, and pancetta, or guanciale. It's a simple dish, but when it uses high-quality ingredients, it can't be beat," says corporate chef and culinary services manager of Fazoli's, Rick Petralia. His other favorite? Manicotti.

Manicotti istock/Azurita A delectable meal to eat on a cold winter's night, manicotti is best when made from hand-rolled shells. An Italian-American dish, manicotti is a A delectable meal to eat on a cold winter's night, manicotti is best when made from hand-rolled shells. An Italian-American dish, manicotti is a cheese-lover's dream and the quintessential comfort food. "I enjoy the richness of the ricotta, and parmesan filling. At Fazoli's, our hand-rolled Manicotti Classico, is topped with marinara or meat sauce, and baked with mozzarella and provolone cheese. I always go with the meat sauce. It's my favorite item we sell, and one of my favorite Italian entrees," says Petralia.

Risotto istock/gkrphoto "A risotto is all about texture, and a great benchmark by which to judge the rest of a menu, says Tim Kensett, chef at "A risotto is all about texture, and a great benchmark by which to judge the rest of a menu, says Tim Kensett, chef at Storico , an Italian eatery located within the New York Historical Society Museum and Library. Kensett's favorite risotto dish is saffron risotto Milanese. "A risotto is something of beauty if done properly and with love. When I was learning how to make risotto by my mentors, I was always told that you can tell a lot about a chef by the way they stir. Rice needs care, attention, and encouragement. Risotto Milanese is a classic saffron risotto, which relies heavily on a balance of flavors. Too little saffron, and you don't get the impact of the somewhat metallic floral flavor, not to mention, lack of color. Too much saffron, and the dish is instantly overpowered and ruined," he explains. If you want your risotto cooked to perfection, only order it if it is a menu staple, and not the special of the day. Many chefs warn against ordering specials if your goal is a wonderful meal.

Brick-oven pizza istock/nigadis When you walk into a brick-oven Italian restaurant, you're immediately engulfed by that distinctive, comforting scent, and a feeling of deep, relaxation will most likely overcome you. The glass of chianti you had at the bar probably helped, but so does the anticipation of the delectable pizza you will soon be enjoying. "As boring and unassuming as it may sound, pizza margherita is what I usually order if I want to really judge the authenticity and quality of ingredients—they never lie!" says Italian-born chef and owner of When you walk into a brick-oven Italian restaurant, you're immediately engulfed by that distinctive, comforting scent, and a feeling of deep, relaxation will most likely overcome you. The glass of chianti you had at the bar probably helped, but so does the anticipation of the delectable pizza you will soon be enjoying. "As boring and unassuming as it may sound, pizza margherita is what I usually order if I want to really judge the authenticity and quality of ingredients—they never lie!" says Italian-born chef and owner of Ca' Momi Osteria , Valentina Guolo Migotto. For Migotto, simple is best. "The simplest dishes are the hardest to pull off because they are made of only a few ingredients and there's not much to hide behind, no tricks. Pizza is a good example of that," she explains. Kenneth Johnson, chef at the Italian restaurant Gran Morsi also uses pizza, or some kind of flatbread (if they have a wood burning oven), as a benchmark. "I love the use of simple ingredients, of great dough, tender and crispy in the same bite, and tomatoes, savory-sweet, and seasoned with sea salt. And of course, the cheese—fresh and milky. Flashed in the oven, for no more than three minutes, finished with snipped, fresh basil, and a drizzle of olive oil." Now that's Italian-food perfection.

Fritto misto istock/Ricksingle A sinful treat, fritto misto is deep-fried deliciousness, crafted with seafood, vegetables, or other ingredients. One of Chef Kensett's favorites, this delightful treat can also be made at home, with this A sinful treat, fritto misto is deep-fried deliciousness, crafted with seafood, vegetables, or other ingredients. One of Chef Kensett's favorites, this delightful treat can also be made at home, with this easy recipe from Bon Appetit . "Most people enjoy something deep fried every now and again. If I see a fritto misto on a menu, I'm sure to give it a try," says Kensett. "This is in essence, one of the simplest of dishes. Take some fantastic ingredients, coat them in either semolina flour or a light batter, and gently fry. A good restaurant will serve a good fritto misto, because thought and technique must go into it. Is the batter light enough? Is the oil in the fryer clean? What variety of ingredients have they chosen? These are all things that separate a good fritto, from a bad one," he explains.

