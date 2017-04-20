via, clrcff.com

There’s nothing like a cup of coffee to make you feel like a functional human being in the morning. But pretty soon, you might replace that dark drink with a clear one. No, we’re not suggesting you give up coffee for water (how crazy do you think we are?). Colorless coffee is now on the market.

Coffee-stained teeth are the bane of any caffeine addict hoping for pearly whites, but clear coffee from CLR CFF promises to fix that problem.

“We are heavy coffee drinkers,” co-founder David Nagy told the Evening Standard. “Like many other people we struggled with the teeth stains caused by it. There was nothing on the market that would suit our needs, so we decided to create our own recipe.”

Nagy and his brother keep the technique a secret, but they say they start with freshly roasted Arabica beans. Physical processing—not chemicals—transforms those dark coffee beans into a clear concoction.

A bottle of CLR CFF basically tastes like an extra-strong cup of cold brew, according to the Evening Standard. And without sugar or other additives (coffee, water, and caffeine are the only ingredients), the colorless drink is just as low-calorie as your usual cup of black coffee, with just four calories per bottle.

The 200-mL CLR CFF bottles are about half the size of a bottled Starbucks Frappuccino but still pack in more caffeine. And with such a potent flavor, the founders say one bottle of clear coffee should last all day.

CLR CFF is based in London, but you can order a pack straight to your house. With overseas shipping on top of about $7.50 for a two-pack, it’s definitely not as cheap as dashing into a gas station. But at least you might finally be able to give up those pricy whitening treatments for good.

MORE: This Is the Iced Coffee Hack You Never Knew You Needed