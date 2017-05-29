You HAVE to See The Egg Recipe the Internet Can’t Stop Talking About
See what people are doing with the latest way to cook eggs.
Feast Your Eyes on...Cloud EggsIf cloud eggs haven't made their way into your social feeds, just you wait. They’re fairly simple to whip up, and they turn your boring breakfast into a plate full of fluffy, floating clouds. So how do you make this photo-ready meal? According to the Daily Mail, start off by separating the yolk from the egg white and whipping the egg whites until they are thick and meringue like. Then, cook the egg whites (separated into different clouds) on a baking sheet in the oven at 450 degrees for five to eight minutes. Take them out, place the yolk in the middle of the cloud to represent the sun and cook them for another three minutes. To add more flavor to your cloud eggs feel free to mix in ham, bacon, cheese, scallions, and other toppings. And, yes, this tasty twist on the breakfast staple is all over Instagram, and we've rounded up some of our favorite takes on the food trend. (If you feel like you would rather stick to a simpler way of whipping up eggs in the morning, here are 55 delicious ways to cook eggs.)
Double cloudsHere is how you can master cooking eggs in four different ways.
One cloud egg over avocadoCan't get enough eggs? Here is how you can incorporate them into meals that aren't breakfast.
Dream breakfast
Pasta on cloud 9
Fluffy clouds and bacon
Fill up with 3
A perfect cloud
Breakfast with a sweet treat
