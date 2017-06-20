Best quick breakfast: Mickey Mouse Cinnamon Roll Courtesy Walt Disney World It wouldn't be Disney World without Mickey Mouse-inspired treats, and this brand-new one, from Main Street Bakery in the Magic Kingdom, is a sweet way to start the day. Check out this cool It wouldn't be Disney World without Mickey Mouse-inspired treats, and this brand-new one, from Main Street Bakery in the Magic Kingdom, is a sweet way to start the day. Check out this cool Groot-shaped treat at Disneyland , too.

Best pizza on the go: Frusta Courtesy Walt Disney World Pizza goodness in a hand-held package, Frustas (the name is a hybrid of flatbread/turnover/pizza—you get the idea) can be found at the Cooling Station in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom in either traditional cheese and tomato sauce or a meat-lovers pepperoni and sausage. When you get home, channel your inner Picasso to make Pizza goodness in a hand-held package, Frustas (the name is a hybrid of flatbread/turnover/pizza—you get the idea) can be found at the Cooling Station in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom in either traditional cheese and tomato sauce or a meat-lovers pepperoni and sausage. When you get home, channel your inner Picasso to make pizza art

Best bite on a bun: Mac and Cheese Hot Dog Courtesy Walt Disney World What do you get when you combine two comfort food staples in one dish? The Mac and Cheese Hot Dog at Casey's Corner on Main Street in the Magic Kingdom. This meal in a bun was supposed to be a limited time special, according to Magic Kingdom Executive Chef Mike Reitzler, but it was so popular with park guests that it will be around all summer. (Here are 8 more What do you get when you combine two comfort food staples in one dish? The Mac and Cheese Hot Dog at Casey's Corner on Main Street in the Magic Kingdom. This meal in a bun was supposed to be a limited time special, according to Magic Kingdom Executive Chef Mike Reitzler, but it was so popular with park guests that it will be around all summer. (Here are 8 more fun ways to top a hot dog .)

Content continues below ad

Best local BBQ: The Southern Pig Sandwich Courtesy Walt Disney World Disney Springs is home to the Disney's newest dining hot spot, The Polite Pig, a sister restaurant to local Orlando favorite The Ravenous Pig. The eatery features a variety of wood-fired smoked and grilled items, including the Southern Pig Sandwich, layered with tangy mustard BBQ, smoked pork, fennel-apple slaw, and Duke's mayo. Disney Springs is home to the Disney's newest dining hot spot,a sister restaurant to local Orlando favorite The Ravenous Pig. The eatery features a variety of wood-fired smoked and grilled items, including the Southern Pig Sandwich, layered with tangy mustard BBQ, smoked pork, fennel-apple slaw, and Duke's mayo.

Best galactic vegetarian: Curry Pods Courtesy Walt Disney World Disney's newest land, Pandora, the World of Avatar, at Animal Kingdom, offers not only extraterrestrial moonscapes, but also futuristic foods, like these steamed bao buns filled with vegetable curry, a nod to the health-conscious Navi'i people of Pandora. Here's the scoop on all the Disney's newest land, Pandora, the World of Avatar, at Animal Kingdom, offers not only extraterrestrial moonscapes, but also futuristic foods, like these steamed bao buns filled with vegetable curry, a nod to the health-conscious Navi'i people of Pandora. Here's the scoop on all the secrets of Pandora

Best taste of summer: Lobster Roll Courtesy Walt Disney World Paddlefish, in Disney Springs, one of the new best restaurants at Disney World, offers this bite of classic summer in New England. Steve Richard, one of the executive chefs, says it's a favorite of not just customers, but his personal top choice as well. Best of all, the setting, on a real paddle wheeler docked on the water, makes it seem as though you're setting sail into the summer night. Paddlefish, in Disney Springs, one of the new best restaurants at Disney World, offers this bite of classic summer in New England. Steve Richard, one of the executive chefs, says it's a favorite of not just customers, but his personal top choice as well. Best of all, the setting, on a real paddle wheeler docked on the water, makes it seem as though you're setting sail into the summer night.

Content continues below ad

Best new treat for Dole Whip fans: Northwest Berry Whip Courtesy Walt Disney World The new Geyser Point lakeside restaurant at Wilderness Lodge focuses on fresh takes on Northwest cuisine (think: salmon, shrimp, and salads), but it also offers a new sweet treasure to become an instant classic: the slushy, sweet Berry Whip, which closely resembles the beloved frozen pineapple slurry, Dole Whip, a classic Disney World food. Order one at the walk up window; grown-ups can try an adult version topped with black cherry vodka at the open-air bar. The new Geyser Point lakeside restaurant at Wilderness Lodge focuses on fresh takes on Northwest cuisine (think: salmon, shrimp, and salads), but it also offers a new sweet treasure to become an instant classic: the slushy, sweet Berry Whip, which closely resembles the beloved frozen pineapple slurry, Dole Whip, a classic Disney World food. Order one at the walk up window; grown-ups can try an adult version topped with black cherry vodka at the open-air bar.

Best new dessert: Navi'i Blueberry Mousse Courtesy Walt Disney World Back at Pandora, there's a new dessert that's taking Instagram by storm: the Blueberry Cream Cheese Mousse. Served with passion fruit curd, the sky blue outside turns a deep blueberry pie purple when you cut into it. Check out the amazing Back at Pandora, there's a new dessert that's taking Instagram by storm: the Blueberry Cream Cheese Mousse. Served with passion fruit curd, the sky blue outside turns a deep blueberry pie purple when you cut into it. Check out the amazing health benefits of blueberries

Best ice cream drink: Supernova Shakes Courtesy Walt Disney World Planet Hollywood in Disney Springs pushes the milkshake limits with these new out-of-this-world ice cream drinks. Pictured here: The Strawberry Big Bang topped with rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream, and a slice of birthday cake; the Cosmic Cotton Candy with rainbow sprinkles, white chocolate covered pretzels, whipped cream, cotton candy, and a giant lollipop; and the Chocolate Comet decked out with chocolate brownie frosting, candy, brownies, chocolate sprinkles, and a cookie straw. Planet Hollywood in Disney Springs pushes the milkshake limits with these new out-of-this-world ice cream drinks. Pictured here: The Strawberry Big Bang topped with rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream, and a slice of birthday cake; the Cosmic Cotton Candy with rainbow sprinkles, white chocolate covered pretzels, whipped cream, cotton candy, and a giant lollipop; and the Chocolate Comet decked out with chocolate brownie frosting, candy, brownies, chocolate sprinkles, and a cookie straw.

Content continues below ad