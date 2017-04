Dunkin' Donuts Egg White Veggie Wake-Up Wrap + Munchkin locrifa/Shutterstock Registered dietitian Registered dietitian Jennifer Bowers, PhD , recommends a complete meal that's still within your nutrition goals: the Egg White Veggie Wake-up Wrap have protein-packed egg whites for sustained energy and veggies for key vitamins, minerals, and fiber. With this special you can also splurge on an old fashioned or cinnamon munchkin (only 60 calories!). Top it off with an herbal tea (tasty choices such as hibiscus kiss, harmony leaf, cool mint, or bold breakfast black), and you'll be satisfied with less than 300 total calories and 10 grams of protein. Total win! (Here's how to get more protein in your diet without even trying .)

Dunkin' Donuts Veggie Egg White Flatbread via dunkindonuts.com At Dunkin' Donuts, dietitian At Dunkin' Donuts, dietitian Lauren Harris-Pincus always gets the Veggie Egg White Flatbread Sandwich. "It's a fast food calorie bargain at 330 calories with 18 grams of protein," she says. "Plus the sodium content is respectable at 570 mg. Pair it with an unsweetened iced green tea flavored with a blueberry or raspberry 'shot." Here the amazing health benefits of green tea

Dunkin' Donuts Egg & Cheese Wake-up Wrap + Latte MSPhotographic/Shutterstock "Dunkin' Donuts has some good coffee," says dietitian "Dunkin' Donuts has some good coffee," says dietitian Danielle Cushing , "so I usually keep my food order small to leave some wiggle room for a latte! The Egg & Cheese Wake-up Wrap is just 180 calories, 11 grams of fat, and 8 grams of protein. I can have my small skim latte for an extra 70 calories and 6 grams of protein without breaking my breakfast budget." Don't forget to add a flavor to your coffee—the cinnamon and cocoa powders are unsweetened and sugar free.

McDonald's Grilled Chicken Sandwich via mcdonalds.com At McDonald's, the go-to dinner for dietitian At McDonald's, the go-to dinner for dietitian Abbey Sharp is the Premium Grilled Chicken Classic Sandwich. "I stick to a mantra of not just looking at calories, but focusing on the balance between calories, protein, carbohydrates, fat and sodium," she says. "And the Premium Grilled Chicken Classic Sandwich satisfies the criteria. When I order this meal, I skip the mayo completely, and maybe ask them to double up on the lettuce and tomato."

McDonald's Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad + Ice Cream via mcdonalds.com Dr. Bowers recommends the Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad, delivering only 350 calories and 12 grams of fat, but a whopping 37 grams of protein. It's filling, spicy, and satisfying. With that bargain, splurge a little with a kiddie vanilla cone (only 45 calories!). Dr. Bowers recommends the Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad, delivering only 350 calories and 12 grams of fat, but a whopping 37 grams of protein. It's filling, spicy, and satisfying. With that bargain, splurge a little with a kiddie vanilla cone (only 45 calories!). Here's what nutritionists order at Starbucks, Chick-Fil-A, and Panera

McDonald's Happy Meal via mcdonalds.com Remember the Happy Meal? Well, act like a kid again and order one for yourself. Combining a hamburger, kid-size fries, apple slices, and 1 percent milk covers multiple food groups and weighs in at only 500 calories and 16 grams of fat, and still serves up 23 grams of protein. Remember the Happy Meal? Well, act like a kid again and order one for yourself. Combining a hamburger, kid-size fries, apple slices, and 1 percent milk covers multiple food groups and weighs in at only 500 calories and 16 grams of fat, and still serves up 23 grams of protein.

McDonald's Egg White McMuffin + Cuties via mcdonalds.com Dr. Bowers' favorite is the McDonald's Egg White McMuffin combined with tangerine cuties for a light breakfast on-the-go. For fewer than 300 calories, it delivers an impressive 16 grams of protein. Now that they're serving breakfast all day long, you can enjoy this combo anytime. Dr. Bowers' favorite is the McDonald's Egg White McMuffin combined with tangerine cuties for a light breakfast on-the-go. For fewer than 300 calories, it delivers an impressive 16 grams of protein. Now that they're serving breakfast all day long, you can enjoy this combo anytime. Check out these fun facts about McDonald's

Chipotle Vegan Bowl Nataliya-Arzamasova/Shutterstock Looking for a vegan option? You're in luck. Chipotle offers tofu-based sofritas as a protein option in their meals. Building a vegan bowl with brown rice, black beans, fajitas veggies, sofritas, and salsa provides a satisfying 20 grams of protein and 20 grams of fiber for only 520 calories. Don't miss these Looking for a vegan option? You're in luck. Chipotle offers tofu-based sofritas as a protein option in their meals. Building a vegan bowl with brown rice, black beans, fajitas veggies, sofritas, and salsa provides a satisfying 20 grams of protein and 20 grams of fiber for only 520 calories. Don't miss these convincing reasons on why you should go vegan.

Chipotle Salad Bowl via chipotle.com For a lighter meal, skip the rice and build your own salad bowl. Crispy romaine lettuce topped with pinto beans, barbacoa beef, fajita vegetables, and salsa weighs in at fewer than 480 calories, with an impressive 54 grams of protein and 16 grams of filling fiber. Splurge on healthy fat-laden guacamole to add another 230 calories and 6 grams of fiber. The guac is so worth it—and it's For a lighter meal, skip the rice and build your own salad bowl. Crispy romaine lettuce topped with pinto beans, barbacoa beef, fajita vegetables, and salsa weighs in at fewer than 480 calories, with an impressive 54 grams of protein and 16 grams of filling fiber. Splurge on healthy fat-laden guacamole to add another 230 calories and 6 grams of fiber. The guac is so worth it—and it's amazingly nutritious too!

