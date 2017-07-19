This Infographic Is Your Definitive Guide to the Foods With the Most Pesticides

If you live to add olive oil to your breakfast, lunch, and dinner, we don’t blame you. After all, this amazing, heart-healthy food provides tons of extraordinary health benefits. There can be absolutely nothing wrong with a splash of the stuff here and there, right?

Not so fast. Olive oil may do wonders for your skin, hair, and nails (and here’s how!), but there are invisible yet dangerous chemicals lurking inside. In fact, it made the list for one of the most pesticide-ridden foods in the world.

Courtesy Safer Brand

Turns out, it’s not the only one. Mangoes from Ecuador, peppers and pineapple from Mexico, quinoa from Peru, and whole-grain rice from India all contain pesticide levels above EPA-established guidelines, Safer Brand reports.

Using samples tested by the FDA from 2009 to 2014, researchers at Safer Brand analyzed which countries and types of food imports exceed regulated pesticide levels. They found that ground or cracked peppers were the biggest culprits; 79 percent of the samples violated EPA-established pesticide tolerances. Whole basil (69.2 percent), dried or paste strawberries (55.6 percent), and whole peppers and dried or paste red raspberries (50 percent each) were also among the most likely to be in violation of EPA standards, they say.

Courtesy Safer Brand

To see what other foods have the most pesticides—as well as the countries they come from—check out the infographics above. You might want to scrub those fruits and veggies a little harder. Or if you decide to go organic, make sure you’re up to date on all of the things you didn’t know about organic food.