10 Healthy, Nutritionist-Approved Chinese Food Dishes You Can Order Tonight
Craving an Asian-inspired meal, but need some direction on healthy choices? Look no further than this helpful list of nutritionist-approved menu items.
Panda Express: String Bean Chicken Breastvia pandaexpress.comIf you're looking for the highest fiber entrée on the menu, this healthy Chinese takeout option is for you. This dish boasts 4 grams of fiber with less than 600 mg of sodium. String beans are good sources of vitamin A, vitamin C, and even iron. The sauce, loaded with health-boosting ginger, provides anti-inflammatory benefits. At only 190 calories per serving, this chicken entrée is a smart choice.
Pei Wei: Thai Dynamite Steamed Shrimpvia peiwei.comSpicy and satisfying, the small serving of this entrée contains only 290 calories. Thai basil contains vitamin C and other antioxidants, adding a unique flavor to the shrimp. Opting for the steamed version over fried saves tons of fat calories (about 200!). Swapping lettuce cups for rice saves about 250 calories. Sriracha sauce contains capsaicin, shown to boost metabolism and improve mood and memory—this cayenne pepper nutrient offers numerous healthy benefits. Total winner!
Panda Express: Grilled Teriyaki Chickenvia pandaexpress.comThis popular standby still ranks as a healthy choice at Asian restaurants, due to its simplicity. One grilled breast contains 300 calories and 36 grams of protein. Add in the high fiber mixed veggies—broccoli, carrots, zucchini, and cabbage—and you're getting a well-balanced meal. Broccoli, rich in vitamin C, and carrots, packed with skin-saving vitamin A, give an additional nutrition boost.
Content continues below ad
Pei Wei: Thai Chicken Lettuce Wrapsvia pandaexpress.comDefinitely one of their most popular appetizers, but how about making this your meal? These savory spicy lettuce wraps are less than 600 calories, with a whopping 41 grams of protein. The 5 grams of fiber will help fill you up. If you skip the sauce, you'll cut the sodium content by half. Mint adds a unique flavor to these wraps, as well as delivering the antioxidant rosmarinic acid, which reduces inflammation. Mint is also one of the herbs that settles your tummy.
Panda Express: Broccoli Beefvia pandaexpress.comSuper rich in vitamin C, broccoli plays the main role here, with lean savory beef as the accompaniment. At only 150 calories, it's a smart, healthy Chinese takeout choice; also, it's lower in sodium and fat than many other dishes (about 520 mg sodium and 7 grams fat). Even if you include steamed brown rice as the side dish, your meal is less than 600 calories and filling.
Pei Wei: Kung Pao Steamed Shrimpvia peiwei.comTraditional Kung Pao is loaded with fat from frying. But if you choose this steamed version with lean shrimp, you'll save about 300 calories and nearly 20 grams of fat. You still get to enjoy the peanuts, rich in healthy monounsaturated fatty acids, vitamin E, and resveratrol, which offers plenty of health benefits like reducing heart disease risk. The antioxidants in garlic reduce high blood pressure, improve immunity, and may help prevent Alzheimer's disease.
Content continues below ad
Panda Express: Szechuan TofuElena Veselova/shutterstockGo vegan and high calcium with this tofu-based entrée: With only 1 gram of saturated fat, and 140 calories, it's a nutritional bargain. Pair it with mixed veggies as a side dish, and your total meal is about 220 calories. Soy-based foods like tofu are linked to reduction in LDL cholesterol levels, the bad version of cholesterol that increases heart disease risk.
Pei Wei: Supergreen Coconut Curry With Veggies and Tofuviapeiwei.comA small serving of this satisfying meal contains only 500 calories, but is packed with protein (17g), fiber (8g) and surprisingly only 500 mg sodium. Sodium content is always a struggle when it comes to Asian-inspired foods, so this beats many other choices. (Do you know the seven signs that you're eating too much sodium?) Not only does this meal boast the health benefits of tofu, but lemongrass (high in iron and manganese), and Swiss chard (high in vitamins A and K, and lutein). Components of curry powder are believed to reduce risk of cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer's. This entrée is a nutrient-packed power house in a bowl.
Panda Express: Mushroom Chickenvia pandaexpress.comHard to believe that a restaurant meal can be less than 250 calories, but this healthy Chinese takeout combo hits that target: Loaded with healthy mushrooms, this chicken dish contains 170 calories; when paired with the mixed veggie side, it's 250 total calories in the bowl. Packed with fiber (5g), the mixed veggies contain cabbage, rich in antioxidant phytochemicals like thiocyanates, indole-3-carbinol, lutein, zeaxanthin, sulforaphane, and isothiocyanates—all molecules known to protect against certain cancers and heart disease.
Content continues below ad
Light sauces, pleaseGayvoronskaya_Yana/shutterstockA few adjustments to your favorite dish can improve the nutritional profile of your meal without sacrificing taste. Go light on the sauce, or skip it all together. Consider that one little packet of soy sauce includes 375mg of sodium; an ounce of teriyaki or sweet and sour sauce contains 70 calories. You're better off going with the hot mustard (115 mg sodium and 10 calories), or hot chili sauce (125 mg sodium and 10 calories): Both are card-carrying members of the ten-healing-herbs-and-spices club.
Best side dishesvia pandaexpress.comSwap the rice for veggies or lettuce cups: Fried rice contains a whopping 520 calories, but the mixed veggies are 80 calories and lettuce cups are about 30 calories. At Pei Wei, choose the quinoa over rice. (Not sure about that? Learn all you need to know about quinoa here.) As a side, the quinoa has double the protein content of the rice. Can't live without rice with your Chinese food? Opt for brown to get a bit more fiber, and try to limit yourself to half of the serving provided. A bowl of hot and sour soup contains about 180 calories—with tofu, it's protein-rich and low in saturated fat.
And what to avoidvia peiwei.comSkip the noodle bowls altogether—all on the Pei Wei menu were more than 1000 calories per serving. Think twice about ordering a "healthy" salad: At Pei Wei, the large salads clock in at 740 to 1000 calories each. Sushi can be a healthy choice, with lean meat and some veggies, but skip the varieties with "crunch" in the description—they're loaded with bread crumbs. Best bets are the spicy tuna or mango California rolls (less than 200 calories for a 4 piece serving).
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.