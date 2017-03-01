11 Great-Tasting Chocolates with Unbelievable Health Benefits
Stop everything: You can justify a chocolate addiction with these super-healthy bars. They're practically superfoods. You can thank us later.
SunBiotics Probiotic Chocolate HeartsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, via sunbiotics.com, istock "The SunBiotics Probiotic Chocolate Hearts are chocolate that's good for your gut!" says Carolyn Brown, MS, RD, at Foodtrainers in New York City. "At only eight calories per chocolate heart, these probiotic chocolates are good for your immune system, your appetite, and even your weight," she says. Chocolate that won't make us pack on the pounds? Our prayers have been answered. If you're looking to shed weight, check out the inspiring secrets of people who lost 50+ pounds—and kept it off.
Rule Breaker Brownies
You may be turned off by the thought of bean-filled confections, but trust us when we say that these are even more delicious to the more processed ones you're used to. "A brownie made with beans, like the Rule Breaker Brownies, is way better than it sounds—these are totally addicting," says Brown. It also contains fiber—3 grams per brownie—from chickpeas and super clean ingredients. That's the same amount of fiber as a medium-sized banana! You'll never feel guilty about sneaking a second brownie again.
Aloha Superfood ChocolateTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, via aloha.com, istock It's unlikely that you've ever associated chocolate with a superfood, but the Aloha Superfood Chocolate proves that it's possible for them to be one and the same. This chocolate is formulated with powerhouse foods like spinach, peas, beet juice, wheatgrass juice, berries, and spirulina. "You can sneak in some superfood with this chocolate," says Brown. "Spirulina may not be a part of your everyday diet, but it's a protein and a nutrient jackpot. With this, you can have your chocolate and eat it too."
Sweet Riot Dark Chocolate with CoconutTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, via sweetriot.com, istock We all deserve a free pass when it comes to eating chocolate during our periods. But did you know that some nutrients, like vitamin B6, are believed to ease PMS symptoms, and the Sweet Riot Dark Chocolate with Coconut actually has this built in! That's what we call killing two birds with one stone (or bar). "Dark chocolate that really tastes good is hard to come by," admits Brown. "This one contains magnesium and B6, which is great for PMS. The coconut twist adds a satisfying, healthy fat too." Coconut is also one of the foods you should eat for healthy hair.
Old Dog Ranch Chocolate Walnut ButterTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, via olddogranch.com/, istock If you're someone who loves licking the batter-covered spoon after you've made dessert (come on, who doesn't?), the Old Dog Ranch Chocolate Walnut Butter is the sweet for you. And, believe it or not, you can give yourself a pat on the back for choosing this delicious, healthy option over Nutella or peanut butter. "This has been compared to brownie batter in our office. Walnuts are a great plant source of omega-3s," says Brown. "Pair with an apple for a match made in heaven... but all you really need is a spoon."
Compartés Vegan Zen Healthy Kale Dark Chocolate BarTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, via compartes.com, istock Kale, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds—sounds like the usual ingredients in a detox salad, right? Well, in this case, these healthy foods make up the astonishingly tasty Compartés Vegan Zen Healthy Kale Dark Chocolate Bar. "Seeds are the new nuts, loaded with magnesium and flavor," says Brown. "And kale in chocolate? Even if you don't have a personal nutritionist, your taste buds are in for a treat," she adds. Does this mean we can eat Compartés chocolate and consider ourselves clean eating? Score.
Vosgas Pomegranate & Goji Super Dark Chocolate BarTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, via vosgeschocolate.com/, istock Antioxidants may play a role in the prevention of serious medical conditions including many cancers, arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease. While you'd normally get your antioxidants from a diet rich in fruits and veggies (and that's still a great goal), it turns out that healthy chocolates like the Vosgas Pomegranate & Goji Super Dark Chocolate Bar can also provide you with enough antioxidants to reduce stress and improve heart and brain function. "Pomegranate and Gojis are two of the highest antioxidant foods," says Brown. "Pair them with dark chocolate and you have a match made in superfood heaven."
Theo Ginger 70% Dark ChocolateTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, via theochocolate.com, istock The benefits of ginger are many, from aiding indigestion to fighting colds to improving circulation, according to WebMD. With these benefits in mind, it's no wonder Theo Ginger 70% Dark Chocolate is such a favorite. "Ginger is fantastic for your immune system, but it is also an appetite suppressant," says Brown. "This is the perfect meal-cap if you always need a little sweet after dinner," she adds, so that you don't go to bed still hungry and tempted to snack.
SuperFood ChocolateTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, via iqchoc.com, istock If you have dietary restrictions, there's a good chance that the SuperFood Chocolate could be the long-awaited exception to your no-chocolate diet. This product is nut-free, gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and free of other most common allergens. As if that wasn't good enough, this healthy chocolate also supports heart health and GI health, yet still manages to taste heavenly! "This is made with coconut blossom nectar, which is a low glycemic sweetener," says Brown. "That means it's slowly absorbed and won't give you a blood sugar spike, like most chocolate candies." Keep this option in mind if you're looking for low-sugar dessert options!
Righteously Raw AcaiTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, via righteouslyrawchocolate.com, istock Acai bowls are as trendy as food comes, but there may be an even more Instagram-worthy acai product on the market. The Righteously Raw Acai is full of organic ingredients like raw vanilla bean, raw coconut oil, and raw agave nectar. "Acai is one of the superfoods we're seeing a ton of right now, and it's actually the only naturally zero-sugar fruit," says Brown. "It's also loaded with antioxidants, so this is a chocolate you can feel great about."
Maca, Coco Polo ElderberryTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, via cocopolo.com, istock Maca, Coco Polo Elderberry chocolate is just as tasty as it is healthy, which is saying quite a lot. "Maca is fantastic for balancing hormones, and elderberry is great for immune boosting," says Brown. "This is a combo chocolate that also doesn't have sugar—a rare find in the cocoa world! That means it's a bit more bitter, but if you have a big chocolate craving, you can go to town without overeating sugar," Brown adds. Just try to stop after the first piece!
