Rule Breaker Brownies

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, via rulebreakersnacks.com, istock

You may be turned off by the thought of bean-filled confections, but trust us when we say that these are even more delicious to the more processed ones you're used to. "A brownie made with beans, like the Rule Breaker Brownies, is way better than it sounds—these are totally addicting," says Brown. It also contains fiber—3 grams per brownie—from chickpeas and super clean ingredients. That's the same amount of fiber as a medium-sized banana! You'll never feel guilty about sneaking a second brownie again.