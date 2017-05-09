14 Healthy Frozen Treats You Need to Have This Summer
Skinny Cow Greek Frozen Yogurt BarsVia Skinny CowIce cream bars are so 2016. Skinny Cow’s new Greek Frozen Yogurt Bars taste just as creamy and decadent as the ice cream you love, plus added benefits of healthy protein. Available in Salt-Kissed Caramel and Chocolate Fudgetastic Swirl flavors, these bars have 110 calories or less, and their five grams of protein help you meet those all-important protein requirements without even trying.
Rush BowlsVia Rush BowlsFrozen fruit tastes like a dessert by itself, but this Boulder, Colorado-based company takes it to the next level. Each Rush Bowl starts with a killer frozen produce combo (think bananas and strawberries or mango and pineapple) and is topped with granola and honey. The best part is that they don’t come with a guilt trip. Bowls can have up to a whopping 40 grams of protein and as many as five servings of fruits and veggies. Pick one up any of these frozen fruits and vegetables on your next grocery trip.
Sparkling Ice PopsVia Sparkling IceA zero-calorie pop that you can make yourself? Count us in! Pour your favorite flavor of Sparkling Ice into a Popsicle mold, add fresh fruit and a Popsicle stick, and leave in the freezer for two hours or until frozen. It’s an easy-to-make treat, and if you enjoy it outside, you’ll get an extra dose of vitamin D from the nutrients in Sparkling Ice. (Chances are, your vitamin D levels are low.)
Boozy Moscato PopsiclesVia WoodbridgeNow what if you want to have a little more fun with your DIY pops? That’s where Moscato comes in. It’s already sweet, best served chilled, and known as a dessert wine, so it makes a perfect base for a boozy pop. Experiment with your own fruit-Moscato combos or try this recipe using Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Moscato. Blend 6 oz. Moscato, 4 strawberries, 1 tsp. sugar, 1 sprig basil, and 1 oz. lemon juice. Freeze in a Popsicle mold, and enjoy the many health benefits of wine.
Lifeway Frozen KefirVia LifewayHere’s the low-down on kefir: It’s a milk-based drink that benefits almost every part of your body. Its high protein count keeps you full and prevents overeating. It provides 30 percent of your daily calcium requirement, which makes your bones stronger. Its probiotic cultures boost immunity, improve digestive health, and keep the drink 99 percent lactose-free. Imagine you can get all of those perks from a creamy, ice cream-like dessert, and you have Lifeway Frozen Kefir. Find it at a store near you or order online.
Viki’s Banana Granola PopsVia Viki's GranolaNot only is granola one of the healthy cereals nutrition pros swear by, but it adds a healthy crunch to your favorite treats. Viki’s Granola comes in original and flavored options to sprinkle on yogurt or low-fat ice creams, or you can use it to make your own frozen treat. Start with this recipe for Viki’s Banana Granola Pops, then experiment with other fruits to freeze and cover with granola.
GoodPopVia Good PopA lot of frozen treats are made with artificial flavors and syrups that are impossible to pronounce. But GoodPop prides itself in using all-natural ingredients for its low-calorie, gluten-free, non-GMO pops. The flavor combos are certainly unique—hibiscus mint, banana cinnamon, watermelon agave—and new this summer is the Orange N’ Cream flavor, which tastes like a Creamsicle with only 80 calories.
Sub Zero Ice CreamVia Sub Zero Ice CreamYour dessert is now your science project. Sub Zero Ice Cream uses extremely cold liquid nitrogen (we’re talking -321 degrees) to create made-to-order ice cream, smoothies, and Italian ice in just two minutes. The secret is the rapid freezing that keeps water particles from turning into ice crystals, keeping your treat smooth and creamy. Kids will want as many toppings as possible, but you can opt for low-fat custard, low-fat yogurt, and even vegan and sugar free options. Here’s how to find a Sub Zero location near you for an experience as special as the product itself.
Whole Fruit Organic Juice TubesVia Whole FruitThere’s no need to worry about drips and spills. Whole Fruit Organic Juice Tubes bring you naturally flavored frozen juices packages in tubes that make them perfect for on-the-go treats. Each flavor has only 60 calories with no high fructose corn syrup, so it’s a healthy snack for kids (and adults!).
Sambazon Acai BitesVia SAMBAZONWe know acai berries are perfect for superfood smoothies, but they also make great snacks on their own. Sambazon Acai Bites are made from frozen acai berries covered in dark chocolate—is your mouth watering yet?—and each one only has 50 calories plus all the antioxidants normally found in acai. Check them out at your nearest Whole Foods.
My/Mo Mochi Ice CreamVia My/Mo Mochi Ice CreamDaring to try an international treat? My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream takes traditional ice cream flavors, like mint chocolate chip and cookies & cream, and coats it with mochi, a sweet rice dough from Japan. The bite-sized balls have only 110 calories, which means guilt-free indulging you can’t get from a heaping bowl of ice cream.
So Delicious Dairy-Free Ice CreamVia Whole Foods MarketWhether you’re lactose-intolerant or laying off dairy to lose a few pounds, So Delicious has the desserts you’re looking for. Their alternative ice creams are made with cashew, almond, coconut, or soy milk, all of which have their own benefits other than being non-dairy. Flavors like Mocha Almond Fudge and Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl make you assume they’re loaded with fat and sugar, but each kind is under 200 calories.
365 Everyday Value Fruit & Veggie BarsVia Whole Foods MarketThese frozen bars are sold exclusively at Whole Foods, and they’re worth a special trip. True to their name, each flavor combines fruits and vegetables; their newest ones are carrot tangerine, berry rhubarb fruit, and tropical greens. Plus, just one bar contains a half cup of vegetables and fruit, making it a refreshing way to meet your daily needs. This is what happens when you don’t eat enough fruits and veggies.
Perfect Puree Flavored IceVia The Perfect Purée of Napa ValleySkip the caloric syrups and dyes found in store-bought flavored ice and make your own. Perfect Purée concentrates and purees are used in restaurants and catering kitchens all over the world because they provide that fresh fruit flavor without the struggle of peeling and slicing. Now you can get those benefits in your own home. Just stir ½ cup of any Perfect Purée flavor into three cups of water, freeze, and enjoy.
