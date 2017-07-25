Content continues below ad

It's virtually impossible to locate an American eatery that doesn't have some sort of Caesar Salad on the menu. And, no, a Roman emperor didn't first concoct it. It was created, according to legend, by an Italian-American restaurateur named Caesar Cardini in 1924 in Tijuana, Mexico, to appeal to American visitors.

Oodles of noodles

Lisovskaya Natalia/shutterstock

Whether Marco Polo "discovered" noodles in China in the 1200s and brought them back to Italy or, as many Italians believe, they were already being enjoyed there, one thing is definite: noodles and pasta really caught on and today they still take center stage on tables all over the world.