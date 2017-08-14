Here’s a Breakdown of How Much Caffeine Is Actually in Your Favorite Coffee

weedezign/Shutterstock

Coffee lovers, we have some bad news: No two cups of Joe are completely the same. And while you’re out here spending big bucks on your daily morning brew—it’s just one of the problems all coffee lovers understand—don’t you want to maximize its rise-and-shine powers?

Thankfully, HuffPost, the Center for Science in the Public Interest, and EnergyFiend.com teamed up to give us the scoop on just how much bang we’re getting for our buck at our favorite coffee chains. As it turns out, the milligrams of caffeine per ounce of coffee vary from chain to chain. You can view the complete round-up here.

McDonald’s coffee might be a cheap on-the-go beverage, but odds are, its caffeination powers won’t last long; one cup only contains nine milligrams of caffeine. On the other hand, Dunkin’ Donuts and Peet’s Brewed Coffees fall in the middle of the spectrum, with 12.7 and 16.7 mg of caffeine respectively. Starbucks packs a punch at 20.6 mg of caffeine, so if you need a serious wake-up call, it might be worth it to splurge on that $5 beverage. (On another note, you’ll never believe what Starbucks was almost called.)

But to get really hyped up, go for a coffee from Deathwish. This self-proclaimed brewer of the world’s strongest coffee is no lie; just one cup contains a whopping 54.2 mg per ounce of caffeine. But don’t worry, the website assures us, one cup won’t actually kill you. In fact, it turns out that you can drink way more coffee than originally thought—and actually live longer, too.